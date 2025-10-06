Dhruv Jurel vs Rishabh Pant - comparing their stats after 6 Tests

Team India keeper-batter Dhruv Jurel came up with an impressive batting effort in the first Test against West Indies at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, which the hosts won by an innings and 140 runs. After West Indies were rolled over for 162 in their first innings, the hosts responded with 448-5 declared in 128 overs. Jurel was one of the three centurions in India's first innings.

Coming into bat at No. 5, the keeper-batter scored 125 off 210 balls. His excellent knock featured 15 fours and three sixes. The 24-year-old added 206 runs for the fifth wicket with Ravindra Jadeja, who himself hit an unbeaten 104 off 176 balls. Jurel's fine knock ended when he was caught behind off Khary Pierre's bowling.

The Uttar Pradesh cricketer has a got a chance to play in India's last two Tests because of the foot injury to first-choice keeper-batter Rishabh Pant and has grabbed his chances. Jurel has played six Test matches so far. On that note, we compare his stats with that of Pant after the latter had also played six Tests.

Dhruv Jurel vs Rishabh Pant - Who has more runs and a better average after 6 Tests?

In six Test matches (nine innings), Jurel has scored 380 runs at an average of 47.50. The right-handed batter has played four Test matches against England in which he has scored 243 runs at an average of 48.60. In one Test against West Indies, he has 125 runs, which came in the Ahmedabad Test recently. The keeper-batter has also played one Test against Australia, scoring 12 runs.

After six Test matches (10 innings), Pant had 399 runs to his name at an average of 39.90. He had played three Tests against England at that stage, scoring 162 runs at an average of 27. The southpaw had also scored 184 runs in two Tests against West Indies, averaging 92 and 53 runs in one Test against Australia.

Dhruv Jurel vs Rishabh Pant - Who has more 50-plus scores after 6 Tests?

After six Test matches, Jurel has two 50-plus scores to his credit. He scored his maiden Test century against West Indies in Ahmedabad. Before that, he scored 90 & 39 against England in Ranchi in February 2024, 46 during the same series in Rajkot and 34 at The Oval during the tour of England earlier this year.

Player Runs Average HS 100s 50s Dhruv Jurel 380 47.50 125 1 1 Rishabh Pant 399 39.90 114 1 2

(Dhruv Jurel vs Rishabh Pant - batting stats comparison after 6 Tests)

After six Tests, Pant had three 50-plus scores to his name - one hundred and two half-centuries. His best at that stage was 114, which came against England at The Oval in September 2018. The southpaw also scored 92 against West Indies in Rajkot in October 2018 and another score of 92 in the same series in Hyderabad.

Dhruv Jurel vs Rishabh Pant - Who has a better record in wins after 6 Tests?

India have won all the six Tests Jurel has featured in so far. In winning causes, he has 380 runs at an average of 47.50, with one hundred and one half-century. The youngster scored a fighting 46 on debut against England in Rajkot and followed it up with 90 & 39* in Ranchi. He played the Perth Test against Australia in November 2024 as a specialist batter, but only managed 12 runs.

Player Tests Runs Average HS 100s 50s Dhruv Jurel 6 380 47.50 125 1 1 Rishabh Pant 4 262 43.66 92 0 2

(Dhruv Jurel vs Rishabh Pant - batting stats comparison in wins after 6 Tests)

Of his first six Tests, Pant was part of four matches that India won. In winning causes, he had scored 262 runs at an average of 43.66 and a strike rate of 79.63, with two half-centuries. In two Tests that India lost, he had scored 137 runs at an average of 34.25. Pant's 114 against England at The Oval during the 2018 tour came in a losing cause.

Dhruv Jurel vs Rishabh Pant - Who has a better away record after 6 Tests?

Jurel has played two away Tests in which he has scored 65 runs at an average of 16.25, with a best of 34. In four home Tests, he has notched up 315 runs at an average of 78.75, with one hundred and one fifty.

Player Tests Runs Average HS 100s 50s Dhruv Jurel 2 65 16.25 34 0 0 Rishabh Pant 4 215 26.87 114 1 0

(Dhruv Jurel vs Rishabh Pant - away batting stats comparison after 6 Tests)

Of his first six Tests, Pant played four away from home. In eight innings, he scored 215 runs at an average of 26.87, with one century to his name. In two home Tests, he had hit 184 runs at an average of 92, with two half-centuries to his credit.

