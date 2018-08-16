Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Different kinds of balls used in Cricket

Feature
16 Aug 2018

Australia A v South Africa A

How often have we seen batsmen struggling to play the moving ball in England or the one that turns square in the subcontinent? The pitch plays its role for sure, but have we really thought about the different ball manufacturers that help it to have a specific degree of swing or spin.

Yes, you heard it right. The ball used matters a lot in different conditions. A cricket ball is made up of cork covered by leather regulated by the laws of ICC. The cork is used for durability and bounce. The cork is covered with layers of string which are tightly wound.

Usually, four pieces of leather are used in making the ball. The seam of the ball is formed at the equator having about six parallel stitches. The balls used in international contests weigh about 0.16 kg or 160 g.

Mainly there are 3 manufacturers of cricket balls in the world: Kookaburra, Duke and SG. While Kookaburra is used in most of the test playing nations, Duke is used in England and West Indies whereas India uses SG. Let’s get into the detail of each of them.

#1 Kookaburra Balls

Kookaburra Super Test Cricket Ball

Kookaburra was established in 1890. It was named after it’s founder AG Thompson’s pet Kookaburra ‘Jacky’. They manufacture balls for test cricket,ODI’s and T20s. Besides that they also manufacture balls for hockey. They are undoubtedly the World No.1 cricket ball manufacturer.

The Red Kookaburra weighs about 156 g with a 4-piece construction. They are mostly machine made. These balls offer less seam but helps the ball to swing for a maximum of 30 overs. They offer little help to the spinners. As the ball gets older, it becomes easy for the batsman to bat.

