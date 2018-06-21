Dinesh Chandimal appeals against one-Test suspension

The new development means that Chandimal will be playing the third Test at Barbados.

Dinesh Chandimal was handed a one-Test suspension

Sri Lankan captain Dinesh Chandimal, who had been suspended for one game after being found guilty of changing the condition of the ball during the Sri Lanka-West Indies St. Lucia Test, has appealed against the charges put on him by match referee Javagal Srinath.

Chandimal had received two suspension points and a 100% fine in match fees after being found guilty of applying "artificial substance to the ball, namely saliva containing the residue of something he had in his mouth, an action which is prohibited under the ICC Code of Conduct," according to a statement by Srinath, a former India pacer.

With the new development, Chandimal is set to feature in the third Test of the series, a day-night game, and the ICC will have to appoint a Judicial Commissioner to hear the case between the international board and lawyers from Sri Lankan Cricket.

Match officials, with the Sri Lankan team management in tow, analyzed match footage and came to the conclusion that Chandimal had changed the condition of the ball. Consequently, the Sri Lankan was handed the maximum punishment possible based on the particular code.

The 28-year-old had admitted to 'putting something in his mouth', but could not recall what the substance was.

According to Srinath, “The footage shows that upon receiving the ball, Dinesh (Chandimal) took something from his pocket and put it into his mouth. After sucking or chewing whatever he put in his mouth for a few seconds, Dinesh then proceeded to spit on his finger and polish the ball with his saliva which would have contained the residue of the artificial substance that he had in his mouth, on two separate occasions”.

The third Test begins on June 23, at the Kensington Oval in Barbados. West Indies currently lead the three-match series 1-0.