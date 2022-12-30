"Distressed by the accident" - India Prime Minister Narendra Modi wishes Rishabh Pant a speedy recovery

Team India wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant was at the end of a harrowing car crash in the early hours of Friday, December 30. The player has been met with tons of wishes from his admirers over the course of the day as he recovers from the incident in Dehradun.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi also offered his support after the nature of Pant's car crash and the injuries sustained came to light. The Delhi-born cricketer's vehicle rammed onto the divider as he headed towards home for a surprise visit ahead of New Year's Eve and the unfolding of 2023.

The Prime Minister tweeted:

"Distressed by the accident of noted cricketer Rishabh Pant. I pray for his good health and well-being."

Narendra Modi @narendramodi Distressed by the accident of noted cricketer Rishabh Pant. I pray for his good health and well-being. @RishabhPant17 Distressed by the accident of noted cricketer Rishabh Pant. I pray for his good health and well-being. @RishabhPant17

Narendra Modi is currently in Gandhinagar to perform the final rites of his mother, who passed away on December 30.

Rishabh Pant is in stable condition according to the latest update

The southpaw was able to evacuate his burning vehicle just in time to avoid any critical injuries. He was initially admitted to the Saksham Hospital Multispecialty before being transferred to Max Hospital in Dehradun.

BCCI @BCCI



The BCCI will see to it that Rishabh receives the best possible medical care and gets all the support he needs to come out of this traumatic phase.



Details here bcci.tv/articles/2022/… Media Statement - Rishabh PantThe BCCI will see to it that Rishabh receives the best possible medical care and gets all the support he needs to come out of this traumatic phase.Details here Media Statement - Rishabh PantThe BCCI will see to it that Rishabh receives the best possible medical care and gets all the support he needs to come out of this traumatic phase.Details here 👇👇bcci.tv/articles/2022/…

The Board for Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) issued an update confirming that the player is currently in stable condition, albeit sustaining injuries to his head, knee, and back. A statement issued hours after the crash read:

"India wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant met with a car accident early on Friday morning near Roorkee, Uttarakhand. He was admitted to Saksham Hospital Multispecialty and Trauma Centre where he was treated for impact injuries."

The statement continued:

"Rishabh has two cuts on his forehead, a ligament tear in his right knee and has also hurt his right wrist, ankle, toe and has suffered abrasion injuries on his back. Rishabh’s condition remains stable, and he has now been shifted to Max Hospital, Dehradun, where he will undergo MRI scans to ascertain the extent of his injuries and formulate his further course of treatment."

The cricketer reportedly fell asleep at the wheel, causing the vehicle to crash onto the divider on the highway. Locals immediately aided the distressed player, transferring him away from the road before the ambulance came to transfer the player away to the nearest medical center.

Also Read: "I don't watch cricket and I didn't know this is Rishabh Pant" - Bus driver who rescued the cricketer recounts events

Poll : 0 votes