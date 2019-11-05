×
Don't compare Rishabh Pant with MS Dhoni, urges Adam Gilchrist

Arya Sekhar Chakraborty
ANALYST
News
05 Nov 2019, 21:45 IST

Rishabh Pant
Rishabh Pant

Legendary Australian wicket-keeper Adam Gilchrist has said that young 21-year-old Rishabh Pant should start thinking about his own game and improve his own skillsets rather than considering himself as the replacement for MS Dhoni.

The youngster has been at the receiving end of several criticisms for the lack of maturity he has shown, especially in his limited-overs career so far. Even in the opening T20I against Bangladesh, Pant received backlash after scoring just 27 of 26 deliveries and running out Shikhar Dhawan. It was on his insistence that Rohit Sharma went for a review call which proved to be a dubious one in the end.

There is no doubt about the fact that Rishabh Pant is an immensely talented player but the lack of maturity has cost him big time. Time and again, he has given away his wickets to reckless shots. However, Adam Gilchrist urged the Indian fans and the media to not compare him with MS Dhoni as it won’t be possible for the youngster to produce consistent performances like MS Dhoni at such an early part of his career. Gilchrist said:

“My number one suggestion to Indian fans and journalists would be: Don’t attempt to compare him with MS Dhoni. The mould that they used to make Dhoni, they have mashed it up once he was made. So that they make sure that there is not another one.”
“I know from personal experience, I went after Ian Healy, who was picked in the best ever Test cricket team in Australia. I just didn’t want to try to be Ian Healy. I wanted to learn from him but I wanted to be Adam Gilchrist and that would be my advice to Rishabh.”

Pant was considered by many as the successor of MS Dhoni and after his twin centuries in England and Australia in the Test format, the expectations from Pant went up. However, he hasn’t really managed to replicate his form in the longest format into the limited-overs format which has sprung up several questions on his selection. Gilchrist further quipped that Pant should try and learn as much from Dhoni but should try to be his own self rather than trying to feel in Dhoni’s shoes.

“My advice would be to learn everything you possibly can, work as hard as you can but don’t try to be MS Dhoni. just try to be the best Rishabh Pant,” he said.

Meanwhile, Gilchrist was also hopeful that India will give the nod for a day-night Test in their next tour to Australia. The Aussies had requested India to play a day-night Test on their last tour but BCCI had denied back then. Just after a year, India is all set to play their first-ever day nigh Test at the Eden Gardens against Bangladesh which is slated to be played between 22-26 November.

“They would be here next summer after the T20 World Cup. I expect there will be a day-night Test there. I haven’t heard from Cricket Australia but I expect there would be one."
“I was a reluctant starter of day-night Tests but now I can totally see the positive outcomes that is going to help Test cricket stay relevant. There is going to teething issues, particulary in India with dew, working out what series, what venues and it will take a bit of time.”
Tags:
Indian Cricket Team Adam Gilchrist Rishabh Pant
