Documenting Will Pucovski's history of concussion injuries 

Australian batter Will Pucovski was touted for big things in cricket, but a string of concussion-related issues have seriously derailed his career. The right-handed batter has managed to make only one international appearance so far, and his domestic career is also just a string of sporadic matches, with the gaps between appearances growing in the recent past, which makes for grim reading.

The game has been considerate towards concussion to an extent from the player's and the team's perspective such as the introduction of the substitute as well as specialized helmets, courtesy of the increased awareness. However, the authorities can only assist to an extent, considering the tricky nature of pre-existing complications.

Pucovski recently sustained a blow to the head while batting for Victoria against Tasmania in a Sheffield Shield encounter on Sunday, March 3. He was up against a bouncer by Riley Meredith right at the start of his innings, which he failed to negotiate well. The batter was attended to by the medical staff and unfortunately trudged back to the pavilion.

Early days

Pucovski's tryst with concussions goes as far as his days in high school. He was first concussed during a football game when his head hit a teammate's knee, and he met the same predicament twice before his cricketing career began. He suffered blows to his head during cricket practice when a ball hit by another batter struck him, and also when he banged his head on a doorknob at home.

Formative years of his career

Pucovski suffered a concussion during his first-class debut for Victoria in February 2017, when a ball hit him on the side of his head after it kicked up from an uneven patch on the outfield. He scored 28 runs in the first innings against New South Wales but was absent from the proceedings in the second innings due to the concussion.

Shortly after, in October 2017, he was hit on the helmet during a One-Day Cup encounter against Queensland, and he met the same fate while batting in a Futures League contest against Tasmania in November 2017.

He was concussed in March 2018 after being struck by the ball while trying to duck a short-pitched delivery in a Sheffield Shield encounter against New South Wales. He had taken a six-week break during the 2018-19 home summer for his mental well-being as well.

Lockdown and since

One of his most bizarre concussions resulted in February 2020, when he fell after his bat got stuck in the turf while trying to complete a run while representing the Cricket Australia XI.

Right before his debut in the third Test against India in the 2020-21 Border-Gavaskar series, Pucovski suffered a concussion while playing for Australia A during a tour match against the visiting Indian side. He was batting on 23 before being struck by Kartik Tyagi's short-pitched delivery that resulted in him being retired hurt.

In October 2021, he was struck on his head while facing throwdowns and in February 2022, he was hit by a volleyball during a routine warm-up play. He decided to take an indefinite break from the sport in October 2022.

His most recent set of concussions have come in quick succession, with the first one coming in January 2024 against South Australia while playing for Victoria's second XI. He was cleared to return after a short while in that instance, but his most recent concussion which marks the 13th one of his career, is bound to be concerning, especially in the long run.

Do you think Will Pucovski has a future in the sport considering the recurring nature of his concussions? Let us know what you think.

