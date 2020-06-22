Dominic Cork rekindles Lord’s memories, 25 years after sensational debut

It has been exactly 25 years to the day (June 22, 1995) when a bustling young all-rounder Dominic Cork burst on to the Test arena. There could be none more an ideal place than Lord’s to be handed a first Test cap as Dominic Cork ended a three-year wait since his ODI debut to make a mark in the longest format of the game.

The Lord’s Test against West Indies turned out to be fascinating fairytale as Dominic Cork picked up 7/43 in the second innings of the game to bowl England to a 72-run win over Richie Richardson’s side.

“I have just great memories of my Test debut at Lord’s and it’s exactly 25 years to this day. I took three years to break into the Test side after my ODI debut in 1992. It was a wonderful occasion against a team like the West Indies and there’s no bigger Test venue than Lord’s,” Dominic Cork told Sportskeeda during an exclusive interview on Monday (June 22).

“Of course, I would have loved to play more of Test cricket but 37 Tests is also not bad. Making my debut against the West Indies and all the success that I got against them was the ultimate accolade but I loved playing against other teams too like South Africa, India, Pakistan and Australia,” Dominic Cork, who played his final Test against India at the Oval in 2002, said.

Sourav Ganguly made his Test debut in 1996 at Lord's

Just a year later, Dominic Cork was part of another memorable game at the Lord’s and this time it was against India. Two gentleman – Sourav Ganguly and Rahul Dravid – made memorable debuts and became part of cricketing folklore.

“Both Ganguly and Dravid were seriously talented batsmen and up there with the best that have played the game. Even before the Lord’s game, I had in fact bowled to them when they were part of the India ‘A’ side and I was touring with the England ‘A’ team. Ganguly and Dravid batted wonderfully during the ‘A’ games as well," Dominic Cork said.

“Both of them were superb timers of the ball. Dravid, who was later known as the ‘Wall’ was just tight and compact, in the Michael Atherton mould. Ganguly was all flourish and timing as well elegant in the middle,” the 48-year-old said about the memorable Lord’s Test in 1996.

Test cricket though will return in England in a very different avatar caused due to the Coronavirus pandemic. England will face West Indies in a three-Test series beginning in July at ‘bio-secure’ venues at Ageas Bowl in Hampshire and Old Trafford in Lancashire – both of which have on-site hotels.

The Tests matches will be held without any crowd, which has become increasingly necessary in the current environment. Top tennis stars Borna Coric and Grigor Dimitrov are the biggest names to test positive for Covid-19 after both had appeared in exhibition tour called Adria Tour was organized by Novak Djokovic.

Dominic Cork feels England cannot take West Indies lightly

England will take on West Indies from July 8

“We have to look at all sports around the world. Stoke City manager recently tested positive ahead of their game against Manchester United but that didn’t stop the football. I think it has to be safe for the players and once you allow crowds back in, it’s really hard to predict," he added.

“It’s good that cricket and football are going ahead with no crowds at this time. In England, the cricket clubs want to organize at least some games and they are in talks with the English Cricket Board (ECB) and the government. They are allowed to hold some games, their first pick will be T20 and then 50-overs," Dominic Cork added.

“I don’t see any four-day games going ahead in England this year when it comes to domestic cricket due to the fact that there is hotel stay involved. T20 is held in a regional way as it is and I believe we can see some action on that front around mid or late-August,” the former Lancashire all-rounder said.

For England, it will be a matter of revenge over the West Indies, after they were humbled 2-0 in the Test series in the previous encounter between the team in the Caribbean.

“England will be keen to prove to the West Indies that they are a good side. It’s not a team that has your Kohlis, Williamsons or Smiths but they are a very efficient unit. The home side can’t take West Indies lightly by any means because they have a good outfit, a hard-working skipper in Jason Holder and experienced coach in Phil Simmons, who knows England conditions very well," Dominic Cork mentioned.

“It will be difficult for both teams coming into Test arena because they are both coming back from an unusually long lay-off. It will be interesting to see how they can get their body and mind ready for the challenges of Test cricket,” Dominic Cork, who guided Derbyshire to T20 success as head coach, said.

World T20 in doubt, IPL might happen later says Dominic Cork

The former England all-rounder feels it is unlikely though that the 2020 World Cup T20 will be held this year in Australia.

“It will be tough to get international teams into Australia, although both Australia and New Zealand have done really well to deal with the Coronavirus pandemic. I would love for it to go ahead because it’s a great spectacle but players’ safety has to be the priority and it’s best to push it back a year,” Dominic Cork advised.

However, in regards to the Indian Premier League (IPL), the Englishmen felt that it would be great for the cricket fans if the world’s best domestic T20 tournament can be organized.

“IPL has millions of fans all around the world and any possibility of organizing it this year will be appreciated. It will be strange for me to witness IPL games without crowds but it will benefit a few cricketing nations," Dominic Cork added.

“The players will travel to the IPL if they believe it is safe and secure to do so and also because it is part of their jobs. There are still a few months left between now and proposed dates of the IPL in September-October and a lot might change by then. The BCCI and the Indian government have to take a call on how the tournament can be organized,” Dominic Cork said before signing off.