"Don't forget..." - Wasim Jaffer's witty comeback to Michael Vaughan's tweet as South Africa beat India in series decider

South Africa beat India by seven wickets today in the third Test in Cape Town to seal a 2-1 series win.

The result, without much surprise, sparked an exchange of tweets between former England captain Michael Vaughan and ex-India batter Wasim Jaffer, who have been indulging in constant banter on social media between each other since India's Test series in Australia in 2020-21.

After South Africa's win in Cape Town, Michael Vaughan tweeted:

"Evening @WasimJaffer14 !! Just checking you are ok."

Jaffer, of course, was quick to respond.

"Haha all good Michael, don't forget we are still leading you 2-1," he wrote back.

Jaffer was referring to the Test series between England and India last year, which the visitors were leading by a match before the final game was postponed due to a COVID-19 outbreak in the bio bubble.

The match was, due to a congested schedule, pushed to July this year.

After the opening game of that series ended in a draw, India won at Lord's. England came back strongly in Headingley before the visitors came out on top at Oval in the fourth match.

The fifth Test, which was originally set to be played at Old Trafford, will now be played in Edgbaston in July 2022.

South Africa batters shine as India miss out on chance to make history

South Africa came into day 4 of the third Test needing 110 runs with eight wickets to spare, with India looking to win their maiden series in the country.

Keegan Petersen batted brilliantly, making 82, while Rassie van der Dussen (41) and Temba Bavuma (32) made handy contributions to defy a persistent Indian bowling attack.

Petersen finished as the top-scorer of the series with 276 runs. He scored three half-centuries, including two in the series decider.

Also Read Article Continues below

It was a remarkable comeback from the Proteas, who won two Tests on the trot after going down in the first match.

Edited by S Chowdhury