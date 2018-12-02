×
Down Memory Lane: The pleasure of watching Cricket on Channel 9

C. Namasivayam
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
199   //    02 Dec 2018, 12:37 IST

Channel 9 Team - The best commentary team ever
Channel 9 Team - The best commentary team ever

The first Test between India and Australia starts at Adelaide on Thursday. In the past, whenever India toured Australia, the Indian fans were looking forward to enjoying the experience of watching cricket on Channel 9 more than the action in the middle. Channel 9 was associated with Australian cricket for the past 40 years. Now the broadcasting rights changed hands to Channel 7 and Fox Sports.

India’s famous World Cup win in 1983 took Indian fans’ interest to the game of cricket to a different level. However, it was India’s win in the Benson and Hedges World Series Cup in 1985 which attracted the Indian fans to the new medium, the television coverage.

While most of the Indian population followed India’s incredible win in World Cup 1983 through radio commentary, most of them were more fortunate to watch the Benson and Hedges World Series Cup 1985 on Channel 9. That was the first time the Indian fans were treated to such a grand spectacle along with their most loved game. The eye-catching visuals presented by the Channel 9 crew took the game to the next level.

To top it all, India won that trophy in grand style and Ravi Shastri was adjudged the Champion of Champions. This reinforced the Indian fan’s enthusiasm towards the game.

Those days, the Channel 9 commentary team consisted mainly of Richie Benaud, Bill Lawry, Tony Greig, and Ian Chappell. Richie Benaud was the anchor while Bill Lawry was the opening batsman in the commentary box.

Bill Lawry

Bill Lawry - The Invisible face of Channel 9
Bill Lawry - The Invisible face of Channel 9

Bill Lawry used to start with “ Very Good Morning to all our viewers wherever you are”. For the Indian fans, starting the day, listening to Bill Lawry’s cheerful voice early in the morning, was music to the ears. Again once the action gets tense on the field, one will find Bill Lawry say “ It is all happening here at the Gabba”. 

Bill Lawry used to be the invisible face behind the Channel 9 coverage in the sense he never used to show his face on the TV. He never used to conduct the toss or the presentation ceremony. But whenever the first ball was bowled, it was always Bill Lawry who would describe the action.

There have been occasions in the Benson and Hedges Triangular Series in 1986 when we used to get the live feed a bit delayed and Kris Srikkanth would have been gone by that time and we used to find Bill Lawry describing his dismissal at the top of his voice with a lot of excitement.

For a neutral fan, Bill Lawry might sound like an outright  Australian supporter at times, but he was always spot on with his assessments.

C. Namasivayam
ANALYST
A Company Secretary by profession and a passionate cricket fan by choice. Following the game for the last 35 years.
