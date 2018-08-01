Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Dravid predicts India-England series scoreline, Watson feels KL Rahul best in world and more - Cricket News Today, 1st August 2018

Sankalp Srivastava
FEATURED WRITER
Top 5 / Top 10
1.90K   //    01 Aug 2018, 19:36 IST

The much anticipated first Test of the five-match series between India and England began today as England won the toss and opted to bat first. English skipper Joe Root looked in control after Alastair Cook's departure and as I write this, the skipper is batting with Dawid Malan after Keaton Jennings freak dismissal.

Bangladesh and West Indies played out their first T20I of the three-match series in Lauderhill. On the other hand, Nepal are playing their first ever One Day International against Netherlands at Amstelveen and have the hosts all out for 189 in the first innings.

There were other news in the cricketing world as well which made the headlines and here are most important five of the lot.

KL Rahul best in world cricket for Shane Watson

Australia v India - 4th Test: Day 3
Australia v India - 4th Test: Day 3

Former Australian all-rounder Shane Watson has said that he loves watching KL Rahul bat and believes the Indian batsman is the best in the world. Rahul was named in the Indian side for the first Test match against England and as Kohli stated after the toss, he would bat at number three.

In a candid chat with India Today, Watson asserted, "He is the best for me in world cricket right now. I just love the way (KL) Rahul plays the game. He is so beautiful to watch. He does it so easily, whether it is against the fast bowlers with the ball swinging around or spin bowling, he has got all shot options."

The Australian stalwart added, "To top it, he (Rahul) has got a great defence too. He is incredibly good. So, I have my fingers crossed that he plays this Test series because I absolutely love watching him play. Whether it is T20 like we saw in this year's IPL, or ODIs or the longer format, he has got all the skills required to dominate against all types of bowling."

1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
England vs India 2018 Indian Cricket Team England Cricket Rahul Dravid KL Rahul
Sankalp Srivastava
FEATURED WRITER
KL Rahul is the best in world cricket, opines Shane Watson
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: Rahul Dravid predicts Test series...
RELATED STORY
KL Rahul has the potential to be the next Sachin...
RELATED STORY
KL Rahul: The best bet to fill in Dravid’s shoes?
RELATED STORY
What makes KL Rahul so special? 
RELATED STORY
India vs England 2018: Why KL Rahul should open ahead of...
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: Sourav Ganguly reveals his choice...
RELATED STORY
"KL Rahul ideal to be played at No.4," says Sourav Ganguly
RELATED STORY
Sourav Ganguly picks his openers for Test series against...
RELATED STORY
KL Rahul at No. 3: India's mantra for Test success in...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
2nd T20I | Fri, 06 Jul
IND 148/5 (20.0 ov)
ENG 149/5 (19.4 ov)
England win by 5 wickets
IND VS ENG live score
3rd T20I | Sun, 08 Jul
ENG 198/9 (20.0 ov)
IND 201/3 (18.4 ov)
India win by 7 wickets
ENG VS IND live score
1st ODI | Thu, 12 Jul
ENG 268/10 (49.5 ov)
IND 269/2 (40.1 ov)
India win by 8 wickets
ENG VS IND live score
2nd ODI | Sat, 14 Jul
ENG 322/7 (50.0 ov)
IND 236/10 (50.0 ov)
England win by 86 runs
ENG VS IND live score
3rd ODI | Tue, 17 Jul
IND 256/8 (50.0 ov)
ENG 260/2 (44.3 ov)
England win by 8 wickets
IND VS ENG live score
1st Test | 10:00 AM
ENG 285/9 (88.0 ov)
IND
Day 1 | Stumps: England won the toss and elected to bat.
ENG VS IND live score
2nd Test | Thu, 09 Aug, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
3rd Test | Sat, 18 Aug, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa ODI Series 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa Twenty20 2018
West Indies v Bangladesh ODI Series 2018
West Indies v Bangladesh Twenty20 Series 2018
Netherlands v Nepal ODI Series 2018
MCC Tri-Nation Series 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
Caribbean Premier League 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Ireland v Afghanistan Twenty20 Series 2018
Ireland v Afghanistan ODI Series 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us