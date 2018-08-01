Dravid predicts India-England series scoreline, Watson feels KL Rahul best in world and more - Cricket News Today, 1st August 2018

Sankalp Srivastava FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER Top 5 / Top 10 1.90K // 01 Aug 2018, 19:36 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

The much anticipated first Test of the five-match series between India and England began today as England won the toss and opted to bat first. English skipper Joe Root looked in control after Alastair Cook's departure and as I write this, the skipper is batting with Dawid Malan after Keaton Jennings freak dismissal.

Bangladesh and West Indies played out their first T20I of the three-match series in Lauderhill. On the other hand, Nepal are playing their first ever One Day International against Netherlands at Amstelveen and have the hosts all out for 189 in the first innings.

There were other news in the cricketing world as well which made the headlines and here are most important five of the lot.

KL Rahul best in world cricket for Shane Watson

Australia v India - 4th Test: Day 3

Former Australian all-rounder Shane Watson has said that he loves watching KL Rahul bat and believes the Indian batsman is the best in the world. Rahul was named in the Indian side for the first Test match against England and as Kohli stated after the toss, he would bat at number three.

In a candid chat with India Today, Watson asserted, "He is the best for me in world cricket right now. I just love the way (KL) Rahul plays the game. He is so beautiful to watch. He does it so easily, whether it is against the fast bowlers with the ball swinging around or spin bowling, he has got all shot options."

The Australian stalwart added, "To top it, he (Rahul) has got a great defence too. He is incredibly good. So, I have my fingers crossed that he plays this Test series because I absolutely love watching him play. Whether it is T20 like we saw in this year's IPL, or ODIs or the longer format, he has got all the skills required to dominate against all types of bowling."

1 / 5 NEXT