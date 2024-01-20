DSG vs SUNE Dream11 prediction: 3 players you could pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s SA20 League match – January 20, 2024

On Saturday, January 20, Durban Super Giants (DSG) lock horns with Sunrisers Eastern Cape (SUNE) in the 12th game of the SA20 2024 at Kingsmead in Durban.

Following three back-to-back victories, the Super Giants experienced setback with a 17-run defeat to the Pretoria Capitals in their last game. Nevertheless, the Giants reclaimed their leading position after MI Cape Town triumphed over the Paarl Royals on Friday.

Meanwhile, Sunrisers Eastern Cape secured their maiden victory over MI Cape Town in their previous game by four runs. Jordan Hermann scored an excellent century, which was backed by Dawid Malan’s fifty, to post a 202-run target. In response, the Sunrisers bowlers did pretty well, limiting MI to 198-5. Ottniel Baartman was the pick of the bowlers with three wickets.

On that note, here are three players you could pick as the captain/vice-captain for your DSG vs SUNE Dream11 team:

#3 Reece Topley (DSG) - 8.5 credits

Reece Topley of Durban Super Giants (Credits: X/DurbanSG)

Reece Topley has been the prime bowler for the Durban Super Giants. With seven wickets, he ranks second in the wickets list. He secured his second back-to-back three-wicket haul in the last game.

Given his recent form, the 29-year-old left-arm pacer emerges as a smart choice for the vice-captain of your DSG vs SUNE Dream11 fantasy team.

#2 Dawid Malan (SUNE) - 9.0 credits

Dawid Malan in action (Credits: X / DurbanSG)

Dawid Malan has been in good form lately. After a wonderful stint at the 2023 ODI World Cup, emerging as the leading run-getter for England with 404 runs in nine games, he continued his form in the T20 format as well.

Malan scored his first 37-ball fifty of SA20 2024 against MI Cape Town, featuring four fours and three sixes. He will look to replicate that here.

#1 JJ Smuts (DSG) - 7.5 credits

JJ Smuts of Durban Super Giants (Credits: X/DurbanSG)

JJ Smuts has made an impact with both bat and ball for the Super Giants. He has scored 108 runs in three games at an average of 36. He has also picked up three wickets in two innings, including a 2-36.

Considering his versatility on the field, selecting Smuts as the captain of your DSG vs SUNE Dream11 fantasy team would be a wise decision.

