Dukes ball controversy: How many types of balls are used in Test cricket? Explaining the difference

The Dukes ball being used in the ongoing Test series between England and India is at the centre of controversy. On the second day of the third game at Lord's, visiting captain Shubman Gill was seen unhappy and having multiple arguments with the on-field umpires, getting the ball changed twice in the morning session.

The second new ball, which was just 10 overs old, was changed once before being changed once again after just another 48 deliveries. Along with Gill, the Indian bowlers also expressed their dissent with the replacement balls. The Dukes ball going soft and out of shape rather quickly has led to question marks on its quality and durability.

Notably, the Dukes ball going out of shape rather too soon was an issue that came up in the second Test at Birmingham as well, with players asking for frequent ball changes. Not just players but former cricketers and experts have also raised similar questions.

The ball manufacturers have been criticized and are also under the scanner. Previously, old Dukes balls would go soft only after 60-70 overs, while the ones being used in the ongoing Test series are going soft quicker, making it difficult for the bowlers.

At present, three types of balls are used worldwide in Test cricket - Dukes, Kookaburra and SG. In this article, we will explore the difference between these balls amid the Dukes ball controversy.

Three types of balls are used in Test cricket

Dukes ball

Dukes cricket red ball - Source: Getty

The Dukes ball is manufactured by British Cricket Balls Limited, with the production dating back to 1760 in the United Kingdom. These balls are used for Test cricket in England, Ireland and the West Indies and are very popular. The Dukes ball has a six-row seam stitching and is completely hand-stitched, which makes the thread of the ball last longer periods. They are usually known to stay new longer compared to other balls due to their top quality.

The seam holds good for about 50 to 60 overs and aids swing for seamers with more bounce as well. Particularly in English conditions, bowlers get more movement with this ball. They are usually favored given their ability to swing and retain their seam, making them an ideal choice for swing bowlers. However, there are question marks over the present quality of the Dukes ball, given the controversy in the ongoing England-India Test series.

Dukes White balls are also known for their longevity and ability to retain their condition for a long time. They offer conventional swing lasting for a greater number of overs. The Pink balls offer better visibility under floodlights, also known for durability. Both the White and Pink balls are known for their durability and seam movement.

Kookaburra ball

Kookaburra cricket red ball - Source: Getty

The Kookaburra ball is manufactured by Kookaburra Sport, first established in 1890. These balls are regarded as the best in the world and were first used by Australia during the 1946/47 Ashes Test series. The Kookaburra ball has a six-row seam stitch as well, but are machine-stitched with a smoother seam compared to the other balls.

These are used by Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Pakistan, and Zimbabwe. The Kookaburra balls offer less swing and seam movement compared to others. They are more preferred by batters as they get easier to hit as the ball starts getting older. Spinners also do not get a lot of help from these balls. Swing bowlers across the globe prefer Dukes over Kookaburra for this very reason.

The Kookaburra White ball is highly polished and offers swing when it is new. However, the ball often goes flat with time. The Pink ball is less polished as compared to the White, with a layer of lacquer and paint. Due to the lacquer, it swings more, particularly during the twilight period in Day-Night Test matches.

SG (Sanspareils Greenlands) Ball

The Sanspareils Greenlands or SG ball is manufactured in India and is also used in India only, for both international and domestic cricket. The company that manufactures these balls is based in Meerut. The BCCI approved the use of SG balls in 1991, and are used for Test cricket in India since then.

The SG ball also has a six-row seam and is hand-stitched, just like the Dukes ball. They have a wider and upright seam, which helps the ball to remain in good condition for a long period. While they lose their shine because of dry conditions in India, they aid fast bowlers with reverse swing after the shine goes off. The wider seam also helps spinners. Due to a more pronounced and wider seam, they aid more swing and reverse swing as compared to the other two balls.

The White SG ball offers more durability and resistance with consistent bounce and shape retention, aiding swing, bounce, and spin as well. The smooth surface and good seam allows for prominent swing while the ball is new. The Pink SG ball is also known for its durability and swings slightly more than the white ball.

About the author Rishab Vm



Rishabh has done MA in Media and Communication Studies. He also worked in Sportskeeda’s Comms team and won the ‘Commentator of the Month’ award twice. He covered the Pro Kabbadi League and two of his articles were also featured on Jaipur Pink Panthers’ official website.



Rishabh started following sports after 2020 Olympics and also after his experience of watching Bengaluru FC at the Kanteerava Stadium in the ISL between 2019 and 2023. His favorite athlete is Neeraj Chopra as he’s brought a revolution in Indian sports. His historic gold medal win at the 2020 Olympics left a lasting impact on Rishabh.



He strives to ensure that his articles are accurate and he verifies information from multiple credible sources. When not working, he likes playing badminton and football. Know More

