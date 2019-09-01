Duleep Trophy 2019: Priyam Garg hospitalized after being hit on the neck

Vinay Chhabaria FOLLOW ANALYST News 106 // 01 Sep 2019, 23:06 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Priyam Garg was injured during the ongoing Duleep Trophy 2019.

What's the story?

India’s upcoming cricketing star Priyam Garg was rushed to the hospital after being hit on the neck during the ongoing Duleep Trophy 2019. Garg is a part of the India Green side which played a 4-day match against India Red from August 29th to September 1st. The player got injured while fielding at silly point.

The background

One of the most prestigious domestic cricket tournaments of India, the Duleep Trophy is underway with India Blue, India Green and India Red being the 3 teams of the tournament. The series just comprises of 3 league stage matches and 1 final match which will decide the winner.

After the completion of the 3 matches, India Red and India Green have emerged as the 2 sides who will play the final from 4 September 2019. The likes of Shubman Gill, Karun Nair, Axar Patel, Ishan Kishan are some of the known faces playing in this tourney.

The heart of the matter

According to ESPN Cricinfo, this incident took place during the 138th over of India Red’s innings where Avesh Khan was batting and Rahul Chahar had the ball in his hand. Garg, who was fielding at silly point, was hit on the neck as he was in the ball’s line when Avesh Khan smashed a back-foot shot.

As a precautionary measure, he was taken to hospital to run some tests. An icepack was immediately applied to the injured part as well. Recently, Australian batsman Steve Smith had suffered a concussion after being hit in the same area by Jofra Archer’s bouncer.

What's next?

Priyam Garg was declared as the captain of India’s Under-23 squad that will face Bangladesh’s Under-23 squad in a 5-match series in September 2019. It will be interesting to see whether he would be able to recover until then or not.