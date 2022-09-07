Duleep Trophy 2022/23: Full schedule, squads, match timings, and live streaming details

The Duleep Trophy returns to action after more than three years. The prestigious first-class tournament is all set to be played in the knockout format, starting on Thursday, September 8. The final is scheduled to take place on Wednesday, September 21.

The competition will kickstart the Indian domestic calendar for the 2022-23 season, with over 1500 games planned across various age groups.

The tournament will be played in an inter-zonal format for the first time since 2014-15. Interestingly, the BCCI has added North East Zone as the sixth team alongside Central Zone, South Zone, North Zone, East Zone, and West Zone.

The competition will be held in Chennai, Coimbatore, Puducherry and Salem.

Duleep Trophy 2022/23: Full Schedule and Match Timings (All Times in IST)

September 8-11

Quarterfinal 1, West Zone vs North East Zone, 9.30 am

Quarterfinal 2, North Zone vs East Zone, 9.30 am

September 15-18

Semi-final 1, Central Zone vs Winner of QF 1, 9.30 am

Semi-final 2, South Zone vs Winner of QF 2, 9.30 am

September 21-25

Winner of SF1 vs Winner of SF2, 9.30 am

Duleep Trophy 2022/23: Live Streaming Details

Disney+Hotstar will live stream all the matches of the tournament for fans in India.

Duleep Trophy 2022/23: Squads

Central Zone

Rinku Singh in action for KKR during an IPL match (Image courtesy: IPL)

Karan Sharma (c), Shubham Sharma (vc), Himanshu Mantri (wk), Akshay Wadkar (wk), Priyam Garg, Yash Dubey, Rinku Singh, Ashok Menaria, Gaurav Yadav, Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Dhopola, Aniket Chaudhary, Kumar Kartikey, Aditya Sarwate, Ankit Rajpoot.

West Zone

New Zealand v India - First Test: Day 1 (Image courtesy: Getty)

Ajinkya Rahane (c), Prithvi Shaw, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Tamore (wk), Shams Mulani, Tanush Kotian, Shardul Thakur, Rahul Tripathi, Satyajeet Bachhav, Het Patel, Chintan Gaja, Jaydev Unadkat, Chirag Jani, Atit Sheth.

Reserves: Siddharth Desai, Suved Parkar, Armaan Jaffer.

North Zone

Yash Dhull scored a brilliant century in the U-19 World Cup semi-final against Australia. (Image courtesy: Getty)

Yash Dhull, Dhruv Shorey, Manan Vohra, Mandeep Singh(c), Himanshu Rana, Akash Vashisht, Anmol Malhotra (wk), Mayank Dagar, Pulkit Narang, Navdeep Saini, Siddharth Kaul, Jagjit Singh, Nishant Sindhu, Qamran Iqbal, Vikas Mishra.

East Zone

Riyan Parag (Image credits: Twitter/Rajashtan Royals)

Manoj Tiwary (c), Sudip Kr Gharami, Anushtup Majumdar, Abhishek Porel (wk), Shahbaz Ahmed, Ishan Porel, Akash Deep, Virat Singh (vc), Nazim Siddiqui, Kumar Kushagra, Shahbaz Nadeem, Mukhtar Hussain, Riyan Parag, Mani Shankar Mura Singh, Shantanu Mishra.

South Zone

New Zealand v India - First Test: Day 3 (Image courtesy: Getty)

Hanuma Vihari (c), Mayank Agarwal (vc), Rohan Kunnummal, Manish Pandey, Devdutt Paddikal, Baba Indrajith, Eknath Kerkar, Ricky Bhui, Sai Kishore, Krishnappa Gowtham, Basil Thampi, Ravi Teja, V C Stephen, Tanay Thyagarajan, Lakshy Garg.

North East Zone

Ashish Thapa (c), Techi Neri, Jonathan Rongsen, Kishan Lyngdoh, Ankur Malik, Bishworjit K, G Lalbiakvela, R K Rex, Khrievitso Kense, Techi Doria, Dippu Sangma, Hokaito Zhimomi, L Kishan Singa, Bobby Z, Md. Al Bashid.

