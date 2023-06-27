Duleep Trophy 2023, 2nd Quarter-Final, North Zone vs North East Zone: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather, and Live Streaming

North Zone and North East Zone are set to lock horns in the second quarter-final of the Duleep Trophy 2023 on Wednesday, June 28. The M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore will host the contest.

North Zone will be captained by Mandeep Singh and have some quality players in their squad. Mandeep is most likely to open the batting with Manan Vohra. Himanshu Rana and Dhruv Shorey should bat in the middle order.

Prabhsimran Singh impressed one and all when he scored a hundred for the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. The focus will be on how he performs in the match against North East Zone.

Jayant Yadav brings in a lot of experience with both bat and ball. Vaibhav Arora showed the raw pace he has when he bowled for the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the IPL. Siddarth Kaul and Baltej Singh should also play in the match.

North East Zone don't have a lot of experience at their disposal and skipper Rongsen Jonathan has to lead from the front. The team also has useful performers in the form of Rex Rajkumar and Akash Choudhary.

North Zone vs North East Zone Match Details

Match: North Zone vs North East Zone, Duleep Trophy 2023

Date and Time: June 28, 2023, Wednesday, 09:30 AM IST

Venue: M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bangalore

North Zone vs North East Zone Pitch Report

The pitch at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore is generally an excellent one for the batters. Bowlers may not have a lot of room for error. Teams should opt to bat first after winning the toss.

North Zone vs North East Zone Weather Forecast

Playing conditions for the match will be pleasant. There is no chance of rain for the time being throughout the duration of the match.

Probable XIs

North Zone

Mandeep Singh (C), Manan Vohra, Himanshu Rana, Dhruv Shorey, Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Nishant Sindhu, Pulkit Narang/Abid Mushtaq, Jayant Yadav, Siddarth Kaul, Vaibhav Arora, Baltej Singh

North East Zone

Nilesh Lamichaney, Kishan Lyngdoh, Anup Ahlawat, Rongsen Jonathan (C), Imliwati Lemtur, Palzor Tamang, Prafullomani Singh (wk), Rex Rajkumar, Akash Choudhary, Dippu Sangma, Nagaho Chishi

North Zone vs North East Zone Match Predictions

North Zone seem to be a far more superior team than their opponents and will go into the match as favorites.

Prediction: North Zone to win this contest

North Zone vs North East Zone and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: N/A

