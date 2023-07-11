Duleep Trophy 2023, Final, West Zone vs South Zone: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather and Live Streaming

West Zone and South Zone are set to lock horns in the final of the Duleep Trophy 2023 on Wednesday, July 12. The M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore will host the contest.

West Zone, captained by Priyank Panchal, will go into the game after drawing their semi-final against Central Zone. Atit Sheth won the award for Player of the Match for his all-round performance.

Sheth scored 74 runs in the first innings and followed it up with a three-wicket haul. Cheteshwar Pujara will be high on confidence after scoring 133 runs off 278 balls with the help of 14 fours and a six in the second innings.

South Zone, led by Hanuma Vihari, defeated North Zone by two wickets in their semi-final. Mayank Agarwal won the Player of the Match award for his knocks of 76 and 54 in the match.

In the run-chase, Sai Kishore hit a couple of timely sixes to take South Zone past the finish line.

The BCCI recently announced that they will telecast the final on their website bcci.tv until a broadcaster is identified.

West Zone vs South Zone Match Details

Match: West Zone vs South Zone, Duleep Trophy 2023

Date and Time: July 12, 2023, Wednesday, 09.30 am IST

Venue: M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bangalore

West Zone vs South Zone Pitch Report

The pitch at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore is expected to be an excellent one for batting. Bowlers could have a difficult time keeping run-scoring in check.

West Zone vs South Zone Weather Forecast

There will be a 40 to 60 percent chance of rain throughout the duration of the match, which could lead to frequent delays and interruptions. Temperatures will be around the 28-degree Celsius mark.

Probable XIs

West Zone

Prithvi Shaw, Priyank Panchal (c), Arzan Nagwaswalla, Chintan Gaja, Het Patel (wk), Atit Sheth, Sarfaraz Khan, Yuvrajsinh Dodiya, Suryakumar Yadav, Cheteshwar Pujara, Dharmendrasinh Jadeja

South Zone

Hanuma Vihari (c), Mayank Agarwal, Sai Sudharsan, Ricky Bhui (wk), Ravikumar Samarth, Washington Sundar, Tilak Varma, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Vidhwath Kaverappa, Vijaykumar Vyshak, KV Sasikanth

West Zone vs South Zone Match Predictions

Both teams are pretty strong on paper. Most importantly, given the weather conditions, it will be tough for both teams to force a result.

Prediction: The contest will end in a draw.

West Zone vs South Zone Live Streaming and Channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: bcci.tv

