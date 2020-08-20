ECB considers having flexible start time for 3rd England-Pakistan Test

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) is considering having flexible start times for the third Test match between England and Pakistan. The administrators faced a lot of criticism after losing considerable time to rain and bad light during the second Test at Southampton.

The third Test is scheduled to start at 11:00 BST on Friday. However, BBC reported on 20th August that the ECB is mulling over the idea of starting at 10:30 BST on some days, if required.

In the past, the ICC and the cricket boards have been pessimistic about having flexible start timings since the fans who book tickets to come to the venue might get affected.

There were some safety and security concerns also cited. However, with no fans being admitted inside the stadium, the option to have flexible timings seems to be amenable to the ECB.

Change attitudes ... Change the Rules ... Cricket this week has been a terrible look ...https://t.co/pvSVItVBVr @TelegraphSport #ENGvPAK — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) August 17, 2020

ECB faced severe criticism during rain-curtailed 2nd England-Pakistan Test

Almost four and a half days of play were lost to rain and bad light during the second Test of the series between England and Pakistan.

ECB and the administrators also faced criticism from different corners, considering there was possibility of play before the scheduled start time - something that was not allowed under the current guidelines.

England skipper Joe Root had commented after the match that the issue needed to be addressed, suggesting the authorities should consider alternatives like using a brighter red ball, advancing the start time or improving floodlights.

“It is something that needs looking at higher up the chain,” he said, suggesting ICC and other top authorities need to take a call on this.

England team coach Chris Silverwood has also made it clear that it would be perfectly acceptable for the team to have an early start to make up time.

“An early start makes sense & would be perfectly acceptable. We’re all here anyway. We want to play as much as possible,” he quipped.

Former England captain Michael Vaughan also did not mince his words. He said that the ICC needed to think about alternative ways to ensure that the match goes on. He opined that bad light or a fixed start time cannot be an excuse for reduced action on the field.

“It's not a good look when so much money has been pumped into Test matches. The ICC needs to look at what's happening here. If it means playing with the pink ball because of the light issue in England, then do that. If it means players stay out longer, the protocols for umpires has to change, then do that,” Michael Vaughan said.

The third Test between England and Pakistan will begin at Southampton on Friday. England currently lead the series 1-0 and would be hoping to complete their second series victory this summer.