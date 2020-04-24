ECB had earlier decided to suspend all forms of cricket in England until May 28

According to recent reports, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) have suspended all forms of cricket in the country until July 1.

Earlier in March, it was reported that the ECB were suspending all cricketing activities in the country till May 28, in the wake of the threat posed by the novel coronavirus.

However, the further delay means that England's Test series against the West Indies has been pushed to a later date. Notably, a decision surrounding the feasibility of conducting the T20 Blast and The Hundred will be taken sometime later this month.

As per Guardian, ECB chief executive Tom Harrison said they will remain hopeful of organising some cricket in the summer but the priority will be to ensure safety.

“As much as we remain hopeful that we can deliver some cricket this summer, we are in the midst of a worldwide crisis and our priority – over and above the playing of professional sport – will be to protect the vulnerable, key workers and society as a whole over," he said.

ECB to take a call on The Hundred

The Hundred Draft

However, with the T20 Blast a major source of revenue for the counties in the country, a decision to contest the tournament will be taken a little later. As for The Hundred, the ECB is scheduled to meet on Wednesday, April 29 to take a call on organising the new look tournament.

Harrison furthered added that ECB is considering bio-secure solutions to open up the possibility of holding matches behind closed doors. While it is understood that no cricket will be held in view of safety issues, there will be a discussion to plan the county competition.

“Our plan is to reschedule international matches as late as possible in the season to give the best chance of play. The Vitality Blast will also now occupy the latest possible season slot to offer as much time as possible to play a County short-form competition," he added.