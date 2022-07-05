ECB and Warwickshire promise lifetime bans to spectators guilty of racial abuse during England-India Test

The England & Wales Cricket Board (ECB) and Warwickshire have declared lifetime bans on any ticketholders found guilty of racism following such accusations during day four of the final Test between England and India.

During day four's play between the two sides at Edgbaston, reports of racial abuse emerged in the Eric Hollies Stand. A Twitter user complained about his group being called "smelly P***s". Following a statement of confirmation from the Bharat Army (an Indian supporter's group), the cops started investigating the matter.

Jonny Bairstow’s Barmy Army @TheBarmyArmy



We look forward to celebrating the joy of Test cricket with them again today no matter the result! The Bharat Army @thebharatarmy



Thank you to those England fans who stood by us. 🏾



#BharatArmy #ENGvIND Sad to say many of our members experienced racist abuse from a very small minority of individuals. We will work with @Edgbaston to share all your feedback.Thank you to those England fans who stood by us. Sad to say many of our members experienced racist abuse from a very small minority of individuals. We will work with @Edgbaston to share all your feedback.Thank you to those England fans who stood by us. 🙏🏾#BharatArmy #ENGvIND Needless to say we stand with our long time friends of the @thebharatarmy and condemn strongly any racial abuse .We look forward to celebrating the joy of Test cricket with them again today no matter the result! twitter.com/thebharatarmy/… Needless to say we stand with our long time friends of the @thebharatarmy and condemn strongly any racial abuse .We look forward to celebrating the joy of Test cricket with them again today no matter the result! twitter.com/thebharatarmy/…

Warwickshire chief executive Stuart Cain expressed regret at the unacceptable events and apologized for the distress it caused.

He further promised lifetime bans to those guilty of such wrongdoing and co-operation with the police officials investigating the incident.

"I'm angry about the fact that people think it's acceptable at an international cricket event and apologise for the distress it's caused. I have spoken to those who raised the issue on social media, the Stewards managing the Eric Hollies Stand and the Police," Cain said, as quoted by The Cricketer.

He further noted:

"We actively support police action in alleged cases of abuse and have provided them with CCTV imagery and further information which has led to them launching a criminal investigation and they are asking people to call 101 and quote reference 20-613293-22 if they have further information. If police investigations lead to prosecution, then we will ban those involved from Edgbaston and the ECB will also ban them from all other cricket venues nationwide."

It's worth noting that Birmingham will also be the venue for the second T20I between England and India on Saturday, July 9.

"Everybody should feel safe and welcome at Edgbaston" - Warwickshire chief

Warwickshire chief Stuart Cain. (Credits: Getty)

Ahead of the T20I between England and India, the Warwickshire chief has urged fans to download the Edgbaston app to report any such abuse to make sure everyone feels welcome at the venue.

"We will be writing to all fans to remind them of our zero-tolerance approach to abuse and also increasing awareness of the app through wristbands, seat stickers, messages on hi-vis jackets and increased speaker and screen messages. Everybody should feel safe and welcome at Edgbaston, and we will continue to work hard to deliver this expectation."

England registered a seven-wicket win in the fifth Test at the same venue earlier today. The hosts chased 378 in the fourth innings to level the five-game series 2-2. Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow scored centuries to complete England's highest run chase in Tests.

India are scheduled to play three T20Is and as many ODIs in the coming weeks against England.

