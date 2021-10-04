ECC T10 2021: Championship Week Preview, full schedule, match timings, squads & live streaming details

The Championship Week of the European Cricket Championship T10 (ECC T10) 2021 will commence on Monday at the Cartama Oval in Spain.

There were several amazing games throughout the three weeks of the ECC T10 2021. Week 4, i.e the Championship Week of the tournament, is expected to be an intense one. It is likely to be just as exciting, with some outstanding teams vying for the championship.

Belgium and Spain advanced to the Championship Week from Group A, ahead of Norway, Sweden and Luxembourg. Group B, meanwhile, saw the Netherlands XI and Austria qualifying ahead of Hungary, Portugal and Romania. England XI and Italy made it to the final hurdle ahead of Czech Republic, Finland, and Germany.

All matches will be played at the Cartama Oval in Spain.

ECC T10 2021: Full Schedule and Match Timings (IST)

Monday, October 4

Belgium vs Italy, 12:30 PM

Netherlands XI vs Spain, 2:30 PM

Belgium vs Austria, 4:30 PM

Netherlands XI vs Italy, 6:30 PM

England XI vs Spain, 8:30 PM

Tuesday, October 5

Netherlands XI vs Austria, 12:30 PM

Italy vs Spain, 2:30 PM

Netherlands XI vs England XI, 4:30 PM

Spain vs Austria, 6:30 PM

England XI vs Belgium, 8:30 PM

Wednesday, October 6

England XI vs Italy, 12:30 PM

Belgium vs Netherlands XI, 2:30 PM

England XI vs Austria, 4:30 PM

Belgium vs Spain, 6:30 PM

Austria vs Italy, 8:30 PM

Thursday, October 7

Playoff 1, 12:30 PM

Eliminator 1, 2:30 PM

Playoff 2, 4:30 PM

Eliminator 2, 6:30 PM

Playoff 3, 8:30 PM

Friday, October 8

Eliminator 3, 12:30 PM

Qualifier 1, 2:30 PM

Qualifier 2, 5:30 PM

Final, 8:30 PM

ECC T10 2021: Live Streaming Details

The ECC T10 Championship week matches will be streamed live on the Fancode app & website.

ECC T10 2021: Full Squads

England XI

Alex Mellor, Alexander Russell, Andrew Rishton, Arthur Godsal, Dan Lincoln, Euan Woods, Harrison Ward, Luke Webb, Max Uttley, Richard Edwards, Sam Pearce, Thomas Bevan, Zaman Akhter.

Italy

Adnan Muhammad, Amir Sharif, Ammad Khan, Baljit Singh, Damith Kosala, Hassan Ahmad, Irfan Shaikh, Janaka Wass, Jaspreet Singh, Jorawar Singh, Manoj Rodrigo, Muhammad Imran, Nisar Ahmed, Ravi Paul, Simranjit Singh.

Belgium

Adnan Razzaq, Ali Raza, Aziz Mohammad, Fahim Bhatti, Faisal Mehmood, Muneeb Muhammad, Murid Ekrami, Omid Rahimi, Saber Zakhil, Shagharai Sefat, Sheikh Sheraz, Sherry Butt, Waqas Raja.

Netherlands XI

Aryan Dutt, Boris Gorlee, Clayton Floyd, Julian De Mey, Musa Ahmad, Niels Etman, Olivier Elenbaas, Ratha Alphonse, Ryan Klein, Sebastiaan Braat, Shariz Ahmad, Victor Lubbers, Viv Kingma.

Spain

Adeel Raja, Asjad Butt, Atif Mehmood, Awais Ahmed, Christian Munoz-Mills, Hamza Saleem, Jack Perman, Kuldeep Lal, Paul Hennessy, Ravi Panchal, Tauqeer Hussain, Yasir Ali, Zulqarnain Haider.

Austria

Abrar Bilal, Ahsan Yousuf, Aqib Iqbal, Imran Asif, Iqbal Hossain, Jaweed Sadran, Mehar Cheema, Mirza Ahsan, Razmal Shigiwal, Sahel Zadran, Shahil Momin, Zeeshan Goraya, Zeshan Arif.

