ECC T10 2021: Eliminator 1, Austria vs Spain - Preview, predicted XIs, pitch report, weather forecast, match prediction and live streaming details

Austria will go up against Spain on Thursday in the first eliminator match of the European Cricket Championship 2021.

Austria come into this fixture on the back of a loss against Italy, while Spain defeated Belgium in their previous encounter. Both sides need to give it their all to progress to the next round of the event.

The winner will go into the next round of the competition, while the loser will crash out of the European Cricket Championship 2021. The two sides have quality players in their ranks and will bank on their experience to come in handy during the do-or-fixture on Thursday.

With that said, we do have an exciting clash on the cards and fans should be looking forward to it.

Match Details

Match: Austria vs Spain, Eliminator 1, Championship Week, European Cricket Championship 2021

Date and Time: October 07th, 2021 Monday, 02:30 PM IST

Venue: Cartama Oval, Cartama, Spain

Weather Report: The temperature will be around 23 degrees Celsius during matchday.

Pitch Report: The pitch is a belter for batting, and teams can trust the surface throughout. The venue is known for chasing targets and thus teams will look to chase if they win the toss.

Predicted Playing XIs

Austria

Playing XI: Bilal Zalmai, Abrar Bilal(WK), Razmal Shigiwal©, Iqbal Hossain, Mirza Ahsan, Ahsan Yousuf, Zeeshan Goraya, Shahil Momin, Imran Asif, Sahel Zadran, Aqib Iqbal

Spain

Playing XI: Hamza Saleem, Christian Munoz-Mills©, Jack Perman, Asjad Butt, Awais Ahmed(WK), Kuldeep Lal, Tauqeer Hussain, Ravi Panchal, Atif Mehmood, Paul Hennessy, Adeel Raja.

Match prediction

With Spain winning their last encounter, they will be looking to cause another upset. Meanwhile, Austria will have to be wary about what Spain can do and need to come up with a positive intent to storm into the next stage of the tournament.

TV and live streaming details

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode

