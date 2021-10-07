ECC T10 2021: Eliminator 2, Italy vs Spain - Preview, predicted XIs, pitch report, weather forecast, match prediction and live streaming details

Italy will be up against Spain in Eliminator 2 of the European Cricket Championship (ECC) 2021 in a do-or-die match for both.

Italy beat Austria in a must-win encounter to play the Eliminator 2. Italy, with a couple of wins, finished fourth in the points table and on the basis of net run-rate they went above Austria.

Damith Kosala's hat-trick was the highlight of the match and it was a sensational effort from the bowling department. Baljit Singh and Ammad Khan ensured no further hiccups and got over the line with plenty of overs to spare which boosted their net run-rate.

On the other hand, Spain were down and out until that last game but that win against Belgium boosted their confidence. They played the Eliminator 1 just a while ago and knocked off Austria from the tournament.

Spain had a stiff target to chase but their opener Yasir Ali responded in grand fashion to set the foundation for the win. It was, however, Hamza Saleem who took the game away from Austria, blasting a quickfire fifty off just 20 deliveries.

Spain are riding high on the win against Austria and Italy will have to pull off something incredible to get over the line and move on to the next stages.

Match Details

Match: Belgium vs Spain, Eliminator 2.

Date and Time: October 7th, 2021, Thursday, 6:30 PM IST.

Venue: Cartama Oval, Cartama.

Weather Report

The weather is expected to remain clear throughout the day with temperatures hovering around 26-27 degrees Celsius.

Pitch Report

The Cartama Oval strip has always suited the batters and they can trust the bounce on the pitch to go through the shots. Most of the games in the tournament have turned out to be high scoring so far.

Predicted Playing XIs

Italy

Amir Sharif and Baljit Singh are the players to watch out for. The two have been able to get their teams over the line on several occasions and have done the bulk of the scoring as well.

Predicted XI

Nisar Ahmed(WK), Amir Sharif, Baljit Singh©, Rajmani Sandhu, Hassan Ahmad, Damith Kosala, Ammad Khan, Jorawar Singh, Muhammad Imran, Jaspreet Singh, Ravi Paul.

Spain

Spain have bolstered their batting line-up with the inclusion of Yasir Ali in the side, while Awais Ahmed is another powerful hitter. We all know what Jack Perman and Hamza Saleem are capable of.

Predicted XI

Awais Ahmed(wk), Yasir Ali, Christian Munoz-Mills(c), Hamza Saleem, Jack Perman, Kuldeep Lal, Atif Mehmood, Ravi Panchal, Paul Hennessy, Zulqarnain Haider, Adeel Raja

Match Prediction

Though Spain have risen like phoenix recently, they need to keep in mind Italy's ability to turn the game around in quick time. Italy have plenty of match winners in their line-up and it’s going to be an even contest for sure.

TV and live streaming details

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode.

