ECC T10 2021: Eliminator 3, Netherlands XI vs Spain - Preview, predicted XIs, pitch report, weather forecast, match prediction and live streaming details

In the third Eliminator, Netherlands-XI will locks horns against Spain at the Cartama Oval in Cartama, Spain, on Friday. The loser of this contest will be knocked out of the competition, so expect both sides to come out all guns blazing in this knockout fixture.

Netherlands-XI suffered heavy losses in their playoff games against England-XI and Belgium. So Netherlands will have to be at their absolute best to stop the Spanish side's progress in the competition.

Spain, meanwhile, have been on a roll in their last few matches. They defeated Austria in the first eliminator, and continued their winning run against Italy in a close contest in their third eliminator match.

Match Details

Match: Netherlands-XI vs Spain, 3rd Eliminator, European Cricket Championship (ECC) 2021.

Date and Time: October 8th, 2021; Friday, 12:30 PM IST.

Venue: Cartama Oval, Cartama.

Weather Report

The temperature on Friday is expected to range between 18 to 26 degrees Celsius.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Cartama Oval is a belter of a track. The batters enjoy batting on this surface, as the ball comes nicely onto the bat. We have seen high-scoring games so far in the competition, so expect another one on Friday.

Predicted Playing XIs

Netherlands XI

The Netherlands-XI have struggled in the knockout stage of the ECC 2021. Their batters have failed to put up tall totals on the board, which has hurt them. Everyone needs to fire in unison to come out on top against Span in the third eliminator of the ECC.

Predicted XI: Clayton Floyd, Musa Ahmad, Victor Lubbers, Boris Gorlee, Sebastiaan Braat (c), Ryan Klein, Olivier Elenbaas, Ratha Alphonse (wk), Shariz Ahmad, Aryan Dutt, Viv Kingma.

Spain

The Spanish side have been brilliant in the knockout stages. Their bowlers have held their nerves to win a thriller of a contest in the second eliminator. Don't expect them to tinker with their winning combination for their clash against Netherlands-XI in the third eliminator.

Predicted XI: Yasir Ali, Awais Ahmed (wk), Jack Perman, Hamza Saleem, Kuldeep Lal, Zulqarnain Haider, Atif Mehmood, Christian Munoz-Mills (c), Paul Hennessy, Ravi Panchal, Adeel Raja.

Match Prediction

Netherlands-XI ended their group stage in third position, but have failed to perform to their potential in the knockout stage of the ECC. The Spanish side, meanwhile, have turned the tables around, and are on a decent winning run.

The Netherlands XI look like a well-settled side, but won't be a surprise if Spain comes out on top on Friday.

TV and live streaming details

TV: N/A.

Live Streaming: Fancode.

Edited by Bhargav