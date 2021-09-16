ECC T10 2021 Match 17: Norway vs Spain - Preview, Predicted XIs, Match Prediction, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report and Live Streaming Details

In the 17th match of the European Cricket Championship T10 tournament 2021, Norway will lock horns with Spain. The Cartama Oval in Cartama, Spain, will host this Group A clash.

Both sides are coming off a win in their previous game. Norway beat Luxembourg convincingly and it was their second win of the competition. Batting first, Luxembourg put 72 on the board, losing seven wickets. Hayatullah Niazi and Prithvi Bhart picked up two wickets each as Norway were brilliant on the field.

Openers Raza Iqbal and Khizer Ahmed got off to a flyer as the team chased down the total in the fifth over with nine wickets in hand. This win has boosted their confidence and they will be eager to carry the momentum in their next game against Spain.

The Spaniards, on the other hand, are on a roll in the competition. After losing the opening game against Belgium, they have turned the tables as they have won their next four completed games. Spain's last match against Sweden was a thriller of a contest. Their batsmen disappointed while batting first as they were knocked over for 87.

The bowlers then stepped up as the run-scoring for Sweden became difficult. With only four runs required in the last over, Atif Mehmood bowled exceptionally well as Spain won the game by a solitary run. They are high on confidence and will be looking to go past an equally confident Norway side in their upcoming clash.

Match Details

Match: Norway vs Spain, Group A Match 17, European Cricket Championship T10, 2021.

Date and Time: September 16, 2021 Tuesday, 02:30 PM IST.

Venue: Cartama Oval, Cartama, Spain.

Weather Report

The weather in Cartama in Spain on Thursday is expected to be nice, warm and sunny. The temperatures will range between 17 and 31 degrees Celsius. No rain has been predicted on match day.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Cartama Oval is very good for batting. But the bowlers will be rewarded if they hit their lines and lengths. Expect the deck to stay true throughout the course of the match.

Predicted Playing XIs

Norway

Norway have turned the tables around in the past few matches. The bowlers have stepped up to back their batsmen and will play a major role going ahead in the competition. They have the winning momentum behind them and will look to carry it forward in the competition.

Playing XI: Raza Iqbal (c), Khizer Ahmed, Walid Ghauri, Ali Tafseer, Hayatullah Niazi, Wahidullah Sahak, Muhammad Sher Sahak, Prithvi Bhart, Suhail Iftikhar (wk), Ahmadullah Shinwari, Vinay Ravi.

Spain

Spain have been very good in the competition. They won a last-ball thriller against Sweden in their last game. Everyone has stepped up and will be eager to get past the Norway side in their next fixture.

Playing XI: Awais Ahmed (wk), Hamza Saleem, Jack Perman, Christian Munoz-Mills (c), Yasir Ali, Kuldeep Lal, Atif Mehmood, Paul Hennessy, Zulqarnain Haider, Thomas Vine, Adeel Raja.

Match Prediction

Norway and Spain will face off on Thursday and the game promises to be a cracker. Both are heavily dependent on their batsmen but their bowlers have stepped up in their last fixtures. Spain have a good balance in their side. Resultantly, we expect them to come out on top against Norway.

TV and live streaming details

Also Read

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Fancode

Edited by Anantaajith Ra