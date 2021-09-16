ECC T10 2021 Match 20: Belgium vs Spain - Preview, Predicted XIs, Match Prediction, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report and Live Streaming Details

It’s the last fixture of the group stages of the European Cricket Championship 2021. Belgium will lock horns with Spain at the Cartama Oval in Cartama, Spain. Both sides will be looking to finish the group stages on a high.

Both sides have had a roller-coaster of rides in the competition so far. Arriving today, Spain beat Sweden in a last-ball thriller whereas Belgium beat Sweden by four wickets. Spain held their nerves while playing against Sweden. After being put in to bat, Sweden were bundled out for 87.

The bowlers then stepped up as they restricted the Swedish side to 86, winning the game by one run. Atif Mehmood bowled an exceptional last over as he defended four runs. Spain will be eager to perform at their best in the last group game.

Belgium, on the other hand, beat Sweden by four wickets. Batting first, Sweden put 128 on the board, losing eight wickets. Shagharai Sefat starred with the ball, picking up four wickets. The openers departed early but a cameo from skipper Sheikh Sheraz kept them in the hunt.

In the end, a scintillating knock from Faisal Mehmood carried them across the line with eight balls to spare. Belgium will be looking to enter the knockouts with a win under their belt.

Match Details:

Match: Belgium vs Spain, Group A Match 20, European Cricket Championship T10, 2021

Date and Time: September 16, 2021 Tuesday, 08:30 PM IST

Venue: Cartama Oval, Cartama, Spain

Weather report:

The weather in Cartama in Spain on Thursday is expected to be warm and sunny. The temperatures will range between 17 and 31 degrees Celsius. Conditions are expected to stay humid throughout the day.

Pitch Report:

The pitch at Cartama Oval is very good for batting. Batsmen enjoy batting on this surface as the ball comes nicely onto the bat. The bowlers need to be at their absolute best to restrict the opposition to low totals. The surface is expected to stay true throughout the course of the match.

Predicted Playing XIs

Belgium

Belgium have been good so far in the competition. The batting-heavy side will be eager to finish the group stages with a win. Everyone needs to fire in unison to come out on top against the Spanish side.

Playing XI: Aziz Mohammad, Muneeb Muhammad, Sheikh Sheraz (c), Sabre Zakhil, Ali Raza (wk), Omid Rahimi, Faisal Mehmood, Murid Ekrami, Shagharai Sefat, Fahim Bhatti, Adnan Razzaq

Spain

Spain have had a roller-coaster of a ride so far in the competition. They have been part of some very closely fought contests in the tournament. The bowlers have stepped up in crunch situations and will be eager to perform in the last group game.

Playing XI: Awais Ahmed (wk), Hamza Saleem, Jack Perman, Christian Munoz-Mills (c), Yasir Ali, Kuldeep Lal, Atif Mehmood, Paul Hennessy, Zulqarnain Haider, Thomas Vine, Adeel Raja

Match prediction:

Belgium and Spain will lock horns in the last game of the group stage. Both sides look strong on paper and it promises to be a cracker of a contest. It will all come down to handling nerves in pressure situations. Belgium have a good balance in their side and expect them to come out on top against Spain.

TV and live streaming details:

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Fancode

Edited by Diptanil Roy