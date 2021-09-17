ECC T10 2021 Qualifier 1: Spain vs Belgium - Preview, Predicted XIs, Match Prediction, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report and Live Streaming Details

In the Qualifier 1 of the European Cricket Championship T10 tournament 2021, Spain will lock horns with Belgium at the Cartama Oval in Cartama, Spain. Both Spain and Belgium finished the group stages at the first and second positions respectively.

Spain won five and lost two out of eight matches, with one being washed out due to rain. The upcoming game is the repeat of the last match in the group stage. Both Spain and Belgium faced off, with the hosts coming out on top convincingly.

After being put into bat, Belgium didn’t have the best of starts as they lost quick wickets early in the innings. But cameos from Faisal Mehmood, Waqas Raja and Omid Rahimi lower down the order helped the team post 134 on the board. The wickets were spread across the Spanish bowlers with Kuldeep Lal finishing with two wickets and giving away only 14 runs in his two overs.

Spain had the worst possible start to the chase as they lost Awais Ahmed on the first ball of the innings but Kuldeep Lal and Jack Perman led the recovery work. In the end, Hamza Saleem (31* off 14 balls) ensured that they get across the line. Both Lal and Perman top-scored with 46 apiece.

The hosts won the game by seven wickets with four balls to spare. They will be looking to repeat their performance against Belgium in the Qualifier 1 whereas the Belgians will need to be on their toes if they wish to enter the final.

Match Details

Match: Spain vs Belgium, Qualifier 1, European Cricket Championship T10, 2021.

Date and Time: September 17, 2021, Friday, 02:30 PM IST.

Venue: Cartama Oval, Cartama, Spain.

Weather Report

The temperature in Cartama on Friday is expected to range between 17 and 30 degrees Celsius. Conditions are expected to stay humid throughout the day. There is no chance of rain and the fans can expect a full game on Friday.

Pitch Report:

The pitch at Cartama Oval is a belter of a track. The batsmen enjoy batting on this surface as it stays true throughout the course of the match. We have seen some high-scoring games so far in the competition and expect another one on Friday.

Predicted Playing XIs

Spain

Spain have had a roller-coaster of a ride so far in the competition. The batting-heavy side were good in their last game against Belgium. They will be eager to repeat their performance against Belgium in Qualifier 1 and reach the final.

Playing XI: Awais Ahmed (wk), Hamza Saleem, Jack Perman, Christian Munoz-Mills (c), Yasir Ali, Kuldeep Lal, Asjad Butt, Atif Mehmood, Ravi Panchal, Zulqarnain Haider, Thomas Vine.

Belgium

Belgium have been good so far in the competition. Having lost their last game against Spain, they will be eager to seek revenge against the side in the Qualifier 1. Everyone needs to fire in unison for the Belgians to challenge this upbeat Spanish side.

Playing XI: Muneeb Muhammad, Ali Raza (wk), Mamoon Latif, Sheikh Sheraz (c), Saber Zakhil, Faisal Mehmood, Waqas Raja, Shagharai Sefat, Omid Rahimi, Adnan Razzaq, Saqlain Raja

Match Prediction

Belgium and Spain will lock horns in the first Qualifier of the tournament. Both sides look strong on paper and it promises to be a cracker of a contest. It will all come down to handling nerves in pressure situations.

Spain have the winning momentum behind them and as a result, we expect them to come out on top against a good Belgium side.

TV and live streaming details

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Fancode

Edited by Anantaajith Ra