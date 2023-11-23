ECI Spain 2023: Full schedule, squads, match timings and live-streaming details

The European Cricket Series moves next to Barcelona with the ECI Spain, starting on November 25, Sunday. A total of three teams will take part in the series, with the last game scheduled for November 26, Monday.

Spain, Portugal, and Romania are the three sides participating in the competition. Last year's Spanish T20I Series was won by Germany whop bagged three wins out of four games to finish on six points.

Germany and Italy will not be part of this edition due to undisclosed reasons. Portugal and Romania have replaced them. Spain, after finishing with two wins and two defeats last season, would be eager to turn the tables and finish on top this edition.

Hamza Saleem Dar ended the previous edition as the leading run-scorer for Spain with 71 runs from four games at an average of 17.75. Yasir Ali scalped four wickets to lead the wickets tally for the side.

For Portugal, Francoise Stoman is one of the all-rounders to watch out for. He has scored an impressive 888 runs from 65 games while claiming 27 scalps. Portugal's Najam Shahzad is the leading run-scorer and wicket-taker in ECS with 1660 runs and 63 wickets.

ECI Spain 2023: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All Times in IST)

Match 1 - November 25, Spain vs Portugal, 1:15 PM

Match 2 - November 25, Spain vs Romania, 3:15 PM

Match 3 - November 25, Romania vs Portugal, 5:15 PM

Match 4 - November 25, Spain vs Portugal, 7:15 PM

Match 5 - November 25, Spain vs Romania, 9:15 PM

Match 6 - November 26, Portugal vs Romania, 1:15 PM

Match 7 - November 26, Portugal vs Spain, 3:15 PM

Match 8 - November 26, Spain vs Romania, 5:15 PM

Match 9 - November 26, Portugal vs Romania, 7:15 PM

ECI Spain 2023: Telecast & Live-Streaming Details

ECI Spain 2023 will be live-streamed on the FanCode App and Website. However, there is no live telecast of the tournament for fans in India.

ECI Spain 2023: Full Squads

Portugal

Aamer Ikram, Abdus Samad, Amandeep Khokhar, Amir Dar, Francoise Stoman, Juan Henri, Junaid Khan, Kuldeep Gholiya, Muhammad Adnan, Najam Shahzad, Sharn Gomes, Shayaddur Rahman, Suman Ghimire

Spain

Awais Ahmed, Hamza Saleem Dar, Hassan Ali, Lorne Burns, Mati Ur Rehman, Muhammad Atif, Muhammad Babar, Muhammad Ihsan, Mustafa Ghulam, Prince Dhiman, Raja Adeel, Sebastian Hughes-Pinan, Sheraz Iqbal, Snehith Reddy, Yasir Ali

Romania

Chamalka Fernando, Dilum Fernando, Gaurav Mishra, Gohar Manan, Janitha Fernando, Luca Petre, Mahesh Prasanna, Marian Gherasim, Muhammad Moiz, Rickie Gill, Saeed Ullah, Sharat Kishore, Taranjeet Singh