ECI Spain T20I Tri-Series 2022: Full schedule, squads, match timings and live streaming details

Spain is all set to host a tri-series between Spain, Norway and Guernsey from April 29, Friday to May 1, Sunday. The Desert Springs Cricket Ground in Almeria will host all the matches of the tournament.

All three teams will be using this tri-nation tournament to prepare for the upcoming 2022-23 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup European Qualifier sub-regional tournaments, which might take place in June and July 2022.

Chris Munoz-Mills will lead Spain, Raza Iqbal will captain Norway while Josh Butler is the Guernsey skipper. All three teams will be eager to make it big on this grand stage and prove their case going into the upcoming ICC tournaments.

Josh Butler, the Guernsey captain, said: “After a long two years the team can’t wait to get away and play international cricket again. We are all very grateful to Spain and Desert Spring’s for getting this tri-series and to Cricket Norway for adding to the competition.

We have had a very positive and competitive couple of years of domestic cricket with some really strong individual performances which puts us in a good place for the busy summer of International cricket we can now look forward to in 2022.

We also have some very exciting young players who are really pushing for a place in our senior squad so I am sure we will see some new names on the team sheet at some point this summer”

Norway captain, Raza Iqbal, has this to say: “First of all I would like to pay my gratitude to the Spanish Cricket board who are providing us with such a productive opportunity for playing such a Tri-series cricket series prior to the European qualifiers.

Being the captain of the Norwegian team I have the firm belief that my team has a tremendous amount of talent in every dimension of cricket, whether it be in bowling or batting, and our team has huge potential in the fielding section as our team consists of more than sixty percent of youngsters.

Due to our extreme weather conditions in winter times, Norwegian cricket do not get that much of a chance to practice outdoor cricket in the off-season but with the help of the Norwegian Cricket Board and its management we do have indoor facilities to polish our skill-set to raise it up to a certain level where we can compete with any team in the European region”

Christian Munoz-Mills, the Spain captain said: “The team is very excited about the Tri-Series between Guernsey and Norway and ourselves. It is our first series of a very important year for cricket in Spain as we look to take the next step into World cricket.

The team has been working really hard during the winter and will get together before the Tri-series for a High Performance Camp at Desert Springs, a great place with amazing facilities where we can work on our game.

I would like to thank the management for helping to facilitate this series”.

ECI Spain T20I Tri-Series 2022: Full Schedule & Match Timings

April 29, Friday

Guernsey vs Norway, 6:30 PM

April 30, Saturday

Norway vs Spain, 12:30 PM

Norway vs Guernsey, 4:30 PM

Spain vs Guernsey, 8:30 PM

May 1, Sunday

Guernsey vs Spain, 2:00 PM

Spain vs Norway, 6:00 PM

ECI Spain T20I Tri-Series 2022: Live Streaming Details

Fancode app and website will stream all matches of the tournament for fans in India.

ECI Spain T20I Tri-Series 2022: Squads

Spain

Adeel Raja, Atif Muhammad, Awais Ahmed, Charlie Rumistrzewicz, Chris Munoz-Mills (c), Daniel Doyle Calle, Gaurang Mahyavanshi, Hamza Dar, Josh Moro, Lorne Burns, Muhammad Kamran, Ravi Panchal, Thomas Vine, Yasir Ali, Zulqarnain Haider

Norway

Abdullah Sheikh, Ahmadullah Shinwari, Ali Saleem Ali, Tafseer Bilal, Safdar Khizer, Ahmed Kuruge, Abeyrathna Muhammad, Sher Sahak, Raza Iqbal (c), Vinay Ravi, Wahidullah Sahak, Walid Ghauri

Guernsey

Ben Ferbrache, Ben Wentzel, David Hooper, Dec Martel, Isaac Damarell, Josh Butler (c), Luke Bichard, Matthew Stokes, Nathan Le Tissier, Oliver Newey, Ollie Nightingale, Tom Nightingale, William Peatfield

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee