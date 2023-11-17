ECI-W Malta T10 2023: Full schedule, squads, match timings and live-streaming details

The European Cricket Series (ECI-W) is all set to move to a four-match Malta vs Estonia Women’s T10 series, starting on Saturday, November 18. Marsa Sports Club, Marsa, in Malta, will host all the games of the series.

Jessica Rymer will lead the Malta Women’s team, with Estonia Women yet to disclose their skipper for the series. Estonia’s Janika Horn, the actual skipper, is set to miss this series due to undisclosed reasons.

Malta Women recently played Women's Continental Cup 2023 in August against Isle of Man Women, Greece Women, and Romania Women. Malta ended at the bottom spot going winless in three games. The Isle of Man came out on top in the competition.

Estonia Women recently took part in the Nordic Women T20 Cup in August 2023 when Sweden Women came out victorious over Finland Women, Denmark Women, and Norway Women. Estonia were the tablespoon holders.

It’s a well-known fact that the European Cricket Network (ECN) announced the introduction of Women’s T10 events earlier this year in February.

The inaugural T10 event for women’s cricketers was hosted as a quadrangular series in Gibraltar featuring Netherlands, Italy, Sweden, and Gibraltar.

The actual reason behind making this decision is to give women’s cricketers an ideal platform to showcase their skills and talent.

ECI-W Malta T10 2023: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All Times in IST)

Match 1 - November 18, Malta Women vs Estonia Women, 1:00 pm

Match 2 - November 18, Malta Women vs Estonia Women, 5:15 pm

Match 3 - November 19, Malta Women vs Estonia Women, 1:00 pm

Match 4 - November 19, Malta Women vs Estonia Women, 5:15 pm

ECI-W Malta T10 2023: Telecast & Live-Streaming Details

ECI-W Malta-Estonia 2023 will be live-streamed on the FanCode app and website. However, there is no live telecast of the tournament for fans in India.

ECI-W Malta T10 2023: Full Squads

Malta Women

Aneeta Santhosh, Anjana Antony, Anupama Rameshan, Claire Sammut, Jessica Rymer (c), Jyoti Neupane, Likitha Yadav, Lissmol Josy, Shamla Cholasseri, Silvana Bandeva, Sneha Varli, Stella Arooja, Susan George, Sushma Khatri, Svitlana Iushchenko, Thanooja Rayammarakkaruveettil, Tracy Calingin

Estonia Women

Amy Pattenden, Asma Shifa, Beenish Wani, Geethma Madanayake, Laima Dalbina, Liina Sormus, Maret Valner, Medha Gooch, Mirjam Frey, Natalia Tykhonravova, Natalia Zholudz, Ragne Hallik, Sirli Pattenden, Viktoria Frey