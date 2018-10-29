11 cricketers who can have a stellar 2018-19 Ranji season

These players can make a strong case for national selection!

Domestic cricket lovers are eagerly waiting for the 85th season of Ranji Trophy, the premier first-class tournament in Indian cricket, which starts on 1st November 2018.

The squads for India's tour of Australia were announced recently, and the few fringe players who missed out will look to seize the opportunity in Ranji trophy to get selector's nod incoming tours.

Here 11 eleven players will look to show their potential and make the selectors take notice of their talents.

#11 Jalaj Saxena

Fans who follow domestic circuit closely can easily say Jalaj Saxena is one of the best all-rounders in the current domestic circuit. The Indore-born lad was the leading wicket-taker (44 wickets) in the last Ranji trophy and scored more than 500 runs with his willow.

He will now look at this tournament as a chance to impress the selectors. Hopefully, he will still become even better under the guidance of Dav Whatmore, who will be the head coach position of Kerala Ranji team yet again.

#10 Baba Indrajith

The newly appointed Tamil Nadu skipper is one of the less-known faces for those who do not follow domestic cricket closely. The stylish right-handed batsman is the important cog in Tamil Nadu middle order, along with experienced Dinesh Karthik, Kaushik Gandhi, Vijay Shankar and his twin brother Baba Aparajith.

He needs to perform well to clinch the coveted trophy for his side, which they haven't won after the 1987-88 season even though many fine players have played for them over the years. If he performs well, sure he will be in the selectors' radar for the senior Indian squad.

#9 Parvez Rasool

Like Saxena, Razool is one of the best all-rounders in domestic cricket and he is the only one cricketer from Jammu & Kashmir to have represented team India.

With his accuracy with the ball and handy batting skills, he has the chance to represent the Indian team once again if he has a good Ranji season.

