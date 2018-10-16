Ten ways in which a batsman can be dismissed in cricket

A batsman can get out in ten different ways

Cricket is a competitive sport where a team has to take ten wickets to bundle out the opposition.

It is believed that a team cannot win a test match if its bowlers are unable to pick all twenty scalps. Getting a batsman out not just helps control the scoreboard, but basically decides the course of the game.

There are ten ways to get a batsman out in cricket, with the most common forms of dismissal being bowled, caught, leg before wicket (lbw), run-out and being stumped. There are a few rare types as well, which include hit-wicket and obstructing the field. However, in the case of the latter, the umpire can't say a batsman out unless the fielding team appeals.

Len Hutton, Desmond Haynes, Steve Waugh are the players who have been dismissed by seven different ways in their careers.

Let's have a look at eleven modes of dismissal in cricket-

#1 Bowled

A batsman is adjudged out if the delivery bowled by bowler hits the stumps/bail behind him, and at least one bail is dislodged permanently off the wickets.

The batsman won't be regarded as bowled if the ball is not legitimate, like a no-ball. If the ball is touched by the umpire or wicket-keeper before the ball hits the stump, the batsman may not be given out.

The batsman won't be given out if both bails stay on the top of stumps despite the ball hitting the wicket. However, the batsman may be given out if the stump is struck off the ground and somehow bails remain on the top.

#2 Caught

A batsman can be caught out in three different ways

Being caught out is the most common mode of dismissal for the batsman. There are three sub-categories of being caught out.

i). Caught Behind

This is when a legitimate delivery by bowler hits at least one of the bat or gloves of the batsman and is caught by the wicket-keeper without touching the ground.

ii). Caught & Bowled

When the bowler catches the ball after it is hit by the bat and/or gloves of the batsman, it is a caught-and-bowled dismissal. These catches are difficult, more so since they are held on to by the bowler in his/her the follow through.

iii). Caught by fielder

The rules are similar to caught-and-bowled, except that the fielder taking the catch is not bowling at the time.

