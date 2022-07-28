England vs South Africa, 2nd T20I: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

England and South Africa will square off in the second T20I of their three-match series on Thursday, July 28, at the Sophia Gardens in Cardiff.

The ODI series ended in a draw, with England winning the second game and the third getting abandoned. The hosts carried momentum into the T20I series as they began with a 41-run win at Bristol.

Batting first, half-centuries from Jonny Bairstow and Moeen Ali powered England to a huge total of 234 for the loss of six wickets. Lungi Ngidi was the star with the ball for South Africa as he picked up five wickets.

Reeza Hendricks and Tristan Stubss struck fifties for the visitors but could not get enough support from the rest of the batters as they finished at 193 for the loss of eight wickets. Richard Gleeson, Adil Rashid and Reece Topley were the top performers with the ball for the hosts.

England are now 1-0 up in the series and will aim to seal the deal in this match. South Africa, on the other hand, are now in a must-win position to keep their hopes of winning the series alive.

England vs South Africa Match Details:

Match: England vs South Africa, 2nd T20I, South Africa tour of England, 2022

Date and Time: July 28, 2022, Thursday, 11:00 PM IST

Venue: Sophia Gardens, Cardiff.

England vs South Africa Pitch Report

The wickets at this venue have generally been good for batting. Teams batting second have had a clear advantage, winning six out of the eight T20Is played here so far. The average first innings total here is 142 and the team that wins the toss should look to chase.

England vs South Africa Weather Forecast

Temperatures in Cardiff are expected to range between 13 and 23 degrees Celsius. There is a slight chance of rain throughout the game and there may be interruptions.

England vs South Africa Probable XIs

England

Probable XI

Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Liam Livingstone, Jos Buttler (c & wk), Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Adil Rashid, Chris Jordan, Reece Topley, Richard Gleeson.

South Africa

Probable XI

Quinton de Kock (wk), Reeza Hendricks, Rilee Rossouw, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller (c), Tristian Stubss, Andile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi.

England vs South Africa Match Prediction

England dominated with their batting in the first T20I, something they are known for, particularly in the shorter format.

South Africa’s bowlers failed to contain the English batters and will have to make a strong comeback in this match. They will also need the likes of Quinton de Kock, Rilee Rossouw and David Miller to fire with the bat.

England are expected to come out on top with momentum on their side.

Prediction: England to win this encounter.

England vs South Africa details and channel list

TV: Sony Sports Network

Live Streaming: Sony LIV App

