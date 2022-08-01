EN-W vs SA-W Prediction: Who will win today's Commonwealth Games cricket match?

England Women (EN-W) and South Africa Women (SA-W) will clash in a Group B encounter in the seventh match of the Women’s T20 Commonwealth Games 2022 on Tuesday, August 02, at Edgbaston in Birmingham.

England Women began their Women’s T20 Commonwealth Games 2022 campaign with a win over Sri Lanka Women and are on top of Group B at the moment.

England Women bowled extremely well to hold Sri Lanka Women at 106/9. They picked up a wicket off the very first delivery and kept making in-roads at regular intervals.

Sophie Ecclestone was the pick of the bowlers with three wickets, giving away only 25 runs off her four overs. She was well supported by the rest of the bowlers as well. Freya Kemp and Issy Wong scalped a couple of wickets each while Katherine Brunt and Sarah Glenn also picked up one wicket apiece.

The chase did not start well for them as they lost a couple of quick wickets and were down to 26/2. Alice Capsey played a sensible innings, scoring 44 runs off 45 deliveries. Natalie Sciver (17) and Maia Bouchier (21*) provided her able support as they got over the line with five wickets and almost three overs to spare.

South Africa Women did not have an ideal start as they lost their opening match of the Women’s T20 Commonwealth Games 2022 against New Zealand Women.

They were not able to create pressure on the New Zealand batters. South Africa Women failed to pick up enough wickets. Nonkululeko Mlaba was the only bowler who could make a breakthrough.

They lost a couple of early wickets in the chase and were down to 15/2 in the fourth over itself. Mignon du Preez and Laura Wolvaardt then stitched together a decent stand to take them to 61/3. Du Preez (26), Laura Wolvaardt (28), Chloe Tryon (39), and Sune Luus (32) all made vital contributions but did not get the partnerships that they required in the middle.

South Africa Women fought their way to 154/7 but eventually fell short of the target.

England Women will look to continue their winning run in the Women’s T20 Commonwealth Games 2022 while South Africa Women will need to make a strong comeback.

Will South Africa Women (SA-W) beat England Women (EN-W)?

England Women have carried their good form into the Women’s T20 Commonwealth Games 2022. They will want to consolidate their position at the top of the Group B table.

The hosts have an extremely well-balanced squad with players performing as a unit.

South Africa Women are under pressure coming into this contest. They will have to perform better with the ball and put in an all-round performance if they are to beat England Women.

Prediction: England Women (EN-W) to win.

