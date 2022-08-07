EN-W vs NZ-W Commonwealth Games 2022: Preview, pitch report, weather report, match start time, date and live streaming details

England Women and New Zealand Women (EN-W vs NZ-W) will face off in the third-place play-off (bronze medal) match of the Women’s T20 Commonwealth Games 2022 on Sunday (August 7) at Edgbaston in Birmingham.

England Women’s unbeaten run at the Women’s T20 Commonwealth Games came to an end when they lost the first semi-final against India Women by four runs in what was a close encounter.

New Zealand Women, on the other hand, faced Australia Women in the second semi-final. They failed to put enough runs on the board and it was a comfortable five-wicket win for Australia Women in the end.

Both teams will have an opportunity to end their respective campaigns on a high and one team will walk away with the bronze medal.

EN-W vs NZ-W Match Details:

Match: England Women vs New Zealand Women, 3rd Place Play-Off, Women’s T20 Commonwealth Games 2022.

Date and Time: August 07, Sunday, 2022, 2:30 PM IST

Venue: Edgbaston, Birmingham.

EN-W vs NZ-W Pitch Report

The pitch at this venue will have enough for both the batters and the bowlers. Batters will need to spend time in the middle. The surface is expected to assist pacers with the average first innings total being 117.

Weather Report

There is no chance of rain throughout the day and we can expect a full game of cricket. Temperatures will vary from around 12 to 26 degrees Celsius.

EN-W vs NZ-W Probable XIs

England Women

Probable XI

Sophia Dunkley, Danielle Wyatt, Natalie Sciver (c), Amy Jones (wk), Maia Bouchier, Alice Capsey, Issy Wong, Katherine Brunt, Sophie Ecclestone, Sarah Glenn, Freya Kemp.

New Zealand Women

Probable XI

Sophie Devine (C), Suzie Bates, Amelia Kerr, Maddy Green, Brooke Halliday, Hayley Jensen, Izzy Gaze (wk), Lea Tahuhu, Hannah Rowe, Georgia Plimmer, Fran Jonas.

EN-W vs NZ-W Match Prediction

England Women have been dominant throughout the competition. They put up a great fight with both the bat and the ball against India in the semi-final as well and missed out by a very short margin in the end.

The New Zealand Women were not able to put Australia under any pressure in their semi-final clash. England Women beat New Zealand Women in the final league stage game earlier as well and will start as favorites to claim the bronze medal.

Prediction: England Women to win this encounter.

EN-W vs NZ-W telecast details and channel list

TV: Sony Sports Network.

Live Streaming: Sony Liv App.

