EN-W vs BD-W prediction: Who will win the Women’s World Cup 2022 match?

England Women will square off against Bangladesh Women in the 27th match of the ICC Women’s World Cup 2022. The contest will be played at the Basin Reserve in Wellington.

England Women are on the brink of qualification for the semi-finals. Having won three of their six games, a win over Bangladesh Women in their last league game will seal them a berth in the semi-finals. They will be hoping to be at their best while facing the Asian side on Sunday.

The English side defeated Pakistan Women in their last game. Bowling first, the bowlers bowled outstandingly as Pakistan were bundled out on 105. Katherine Brunt and Sophie Ecclestone picked up three wickets each. Danielle Wyatt led the charge with the bat and remained unbeaten on 76 to guide her side across the line in the 20th over.

Bangladesh Women have already been knocked out of the 2022 World Cup. They have only managed to win one game out of six. They lost to the Australian Women in their previous fixture.

It was a rain-curtailed fixture of 43 overs per side. Bangladesh's batters struggled throughout their innings as they posted 135 on the board, losing six wickets. Lata Mondal top-scored with 33. The bowlers tried hard while defending the total. Salma Khatun picked up three wickets but they failed as a unit as the Australian Women chased down the total with five wickets in hand.

Will Bangladesh Women (BD-W) beat England Women (EN-W)?

England Women have found momentum at the right time after losing their first three games. Their players have fired in unison and have looked good in their last few games. Bangladesh Women will have to be on their toes while facing the English side in the upcoming clash.

Bangladesh Women fought hard against the Australian Women but failed to finish on the winning side. They face the English side next and will look to challenge them to finish the World Cup on a high. The English side look a settled unit and expect them to walk past Bangladesh on Sunday.

Prediction: England Women to win this game.

Catch the latest IPL live score and the updated IPL 2022 points table at Sportskeeda everyday!

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava

LIVE POLL Q. Heather Knight to score a fifty? Yes No 1 votes so far