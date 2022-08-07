EN-W vs NZ-W Prediction: Who will win today's Commonwealth Games cricket match?

England (EN-W) will take on New Zealand (NZ-W) in the third-place playoff (Bronze medal) match of the Women’s T20 Commonwealth Games 2022 on Sunday, August 7, at Edgbaston in Birmingham.

England went unbeaten in the preliminary round before losing to India in the first semifinal. India got off to a blazing start, with their openers adding 76 for the first wicket. England, though, picked up a few quick wickets to have them in trouble at 106-3 in the 14th over.

India lost more wickets towards the end but managed decent partnerships to post a competitive 164-5. Freya Kemp was the pick of the bowlers for England, grabbing two wickets, while Katherine Brunt and Nat Sciver picked up a wicket apiece.

England, in response, lost Sophia Dunkley early, but Danni Wyatt took control. Along with Alice Capsey, she took the hosts to 63 in 6.2 overs before England were reduced to 81-3 in the ninth over. Nat Sciver (41) and Amy Jones (31) put up a brilliant stand, and it seemed England would comfortably win. However, they lost a flurry of wickets and eventually fell short by four runs.

New Zealand, meanwhile, lost the second semifinal against Australia. Batting first, they lost a couple of quick wickets in the powerplay, including the big one of Suzie Bates for 0.

Captain Sophie Devine struck a 48-ball 53, while Amelia Kerr (40) played a handy knock. However, there wasn't much support from the others, as they kept losing wickets and ended with 144-7 in their allotted 20 overs.

New Zealand seemed to be in the game when they reduced Australia to 28-2 in the fifth over. However, Australia put up good partnerships, and despite the game going into the final over, won comfortably with five wickets to spare. Lea Tahuhu grabbed three scalps but to no avail.

EN-W and NZ-W now need to regroup from their respective semifinal losses, as the bronze medal is at stake.

Will NZ-W beat EN-W at T20 Commonwealth Games 2022?

England were one of the strongest contenders to win the Women’s T20 Commonwealth Games 2022. However, they will be eager to put their semi-final loss behind them and make a strong comeback in this game. They had beaten New Zealand earlier in the tournament as well and will go in with some advantage.

Prediction: England Women (EN-W) to win.

