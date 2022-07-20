EN-W vs SA-W Prediction: Who will win the 1st T20I?

England Women and South Africa Women will face each other in the last leg of the series from July 21. The first of the three-match T20I series is set to be played on Thursday. The series is crucial for both sides with the Commonwealth Games scheduled to start later this month in Birmingham.

Interestingly, the Heather Knight-led side could be rusty as they haven’t played a T20I since January this year. Clearly, playing only three T20 matches isn’t an ideal preparation for them going into such a big event. But the side will be hoping to make the most of these matches and give it their all.

Meanwhile, England's selectors have taken a huge call to drop Tammy Beaumont from the T20 side and it remains to be seen who opens the innings alongside Danielle Wyatt. Bryony Smith and Alice Capsey are other batters in the squad as well.

As for South Africa, certain reports are doing the rounds since Lizelle Lee’s sudden retirement at the start of the tour. Marizanne Kapp also admitted that she is in shock with her retirement. Overall, the team’s performance has also been affected and is not up to the mark looking at the result of the ODI series.

For the T20 leg of the tour though, the veteran Mignon du Preez has returned, which should strengthen the visitors significantly. Regular skipper Dane van Niekerk continues to miss the action due to an injury while Sune Luus will lead the side. In terms of recent record, South Africa are coming off a 2-1 victory over Ireland in the three-match series last month.

Will South Africa Women (SA-W) beat England Women (EN-W)?

South Africa’s T20 team looks a bit more balanced with the return of veteran Du Preez. Laura Wolvaardt is also a class act and is in great form in the shortest format of the game. Add to this, the presence of Shabnim Ismail in the playing XI, who can swing the new ball and hurry the batters with her pace, and the Proteas really look a potent force.

England are also a brilliant side and while playing at home, they become tougher to beat. Wyatt, being a specialist opener in the shortest format, is a dangerous player and the bowling attack led by Sophie Ecclestone is very hard to get away. All-rounder Nat Sciver is another player South Africa will have to be vary of.

Prediction: England Women (EN-W) should win this encounter

