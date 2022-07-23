EN-W vs SA-W Prediction: Who will win the 2nd T20I?

England Women and South Africa Women are set to lock horns in the second game of the three-match tri-series on Saturday, July 23. The New Road in Worcester is set to host the match.

England, captained by Heather Knight, have already taken a 1-0 lead in the series after winning the series opener at Chelmsford by six wickets on Thursday (July 21). After electing to field first, the hosts dominated and restricted Sune Luus and Co. to 111 for nine.

Laura Wolvaardt scored 55 off 49 with the help of seven fours while batting at No. 4, but she didn't get much support from others. Apart from Wolvaardt, only opening batter Anneke Bosch got into double digits.

Katherine Brunt, who was adjudged 'Player of the Match', picked up four wickets for 15 runs and broke the backbone of the South African batting. She also equalled Anya Shrubsole for the most wickets by an English bowler in T20Is.

Brunt has picked up 102 wickets and has every chance of surpassing Shrubsole, who retired earlier this year, in the very next match. World No.1 Sophie Ecclestone got the prized wickets of Chloe Tryon and Sinalo Jafta.

After restricting their opponents to a below-par total, England chased down the target with 30 balls to spare. Sophia Dunkley, who had a fantastic outing in the ODI series, top-scored for the home team, having scored 59 off 39 with five fours and three sixes.

Skipper Heather Knight chipped in with an unbeaten 18-ball knock of 24 with four fours. Ayabonga Khaka was the pick of the South African bowlers with three wickets, but her efforts went in vain.

Will South Africa Women (SA-W) beat England Women (EN-W)?

England have won 16 out of 20 matches against South Africa Women in T20Is, losing only three. At home, England have beaten their opponents nine out of 10 times. On current form, it's needless to say that England will go into the next match as favorites.

Prediction: England Women to win the match

LIVE POLL Q. Will South Africa beat England? Yes No 0 votes so far