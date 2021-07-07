When and where to watch England vs Pakistan ODI series?

The England vs Pakistan ODI series will get underway this Thursday at Sophia Gardens in Cardiff. The home side had named a star-studded squad for the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League series against Pakistan.

Unfortunately, because of seven COVID-19 cases in the team and the backroom staff, the England Cricket Board had to announce a completely new team for the three ODIs, just two days before the series.

We have named a new 18-strong group for the Royal London Series against Pakistan. — England Cricket (@englandcricket) July 6, 2021

Ben Stokes will captain England for the first time in ODI cricket, with the English squad featuring some new faces like Tom Helm, David Payne, Phil Salt and John Simpson.

It will be interesting to see how the young brigade performs in the England vs Pakistan ODI series. On that note, here's a look at the schedule for this brief series:

1st ODI - July 8, 5:30 PM IST, Cardiff (1:00 PM Local Time)

2nd ODI - July 10, 3:30 PM IST, Lord's (11:00 AM Local Time)

3rd ODI - July 13, 5:30 PM IST, Birmingham (1:00 PM Local Time)

Sony LIV to live stream the England vs Pakistan ODI series in India

England vs Pakistan ODI series is a part of the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League

Sony Pictures Sports Network has secured the rights to telecast and live stream the England vs Pakistan ODI series in India. The live telecast will be available on Sony SIX and Sony SIX HD, while fans in India can live stream the matches on Sony LIV.

Sky Sports will telecast the England vs Pakistan ODI series in the United Kingdom. Cricket lovers in South Africa can watch the series live on SuperSport.

Sweating it out at the gym 💪



▶️ Pakistan team gym session at Incora Ground, Derby #ENGvPAK | #HarHaalMainCricket | #BackTheBoysInGreen pic.twitter.com/WUuaK0rpdj — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) July 5, 2021

India: Sony SIX, Sony SIX HD, Sony LIV (Live Streaming)

South Africa: SuperSport

UK: Sky Sports

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee