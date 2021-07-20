ENG v PAK 2021: Old Trafford, Manchester pitch history and T20I records

Pakistan will culminate in their England tour with a T20I match at Old Trafford in Manchester. Both teams have won a game each in this three-match T20I series so far.

Looking at the way England and Pakistan played in the first two T20Is, the series decider should be a cracker of a contest. The pitch at Old Trafford has been great for batting. KL Rahul scored a century in a T20I match against England at this ground in 2018.

There was little help for the bowlers from the surface in Manchester. Fast bowlers and spinners have achieved almost equal success in T20I matches at Old Trafford. With England set to host Pakistan at this venue tonight, here are some interesting stats you need to know from the previous T20Is played at Old Trafford.

Stadium name: Old Trafford

City: Manchester

T20I matches played: 10

Matches won by teams batting first: 2

Matches won by teams batting second: 5

Matches with no result: 3

Highest individual score: 101* - KL Rahul (IND) vs England, 2018

Best bowling figures: 5/24 - Kuldeep Yadav (IND) vs England, 2018

Highest team score: 199/5 - England vs Pakistan, 2020

Lowest team score: 135 - New Zealand vs England, 2015

Highest successful run chase: 199/5 - England vs Pakistan, 2020

Average run rate: 8.43

Average 1st innings score: 165

Which England and Pakistan players have performed well in T20I matches at Old Trafford, Manchester?

Imad Wasim has been the most successful Pakistani bowler in T20I matches at Old Trafford

Pakistan's all-rounder Imad Wasim has scalped five wickets in four T20Is in Manchester. His best bowling figures on this ground are 2/17. For England, Adil Rashid has taken five wickets in six T20I matches at this venue.

England skipper Eoin Morgan scored 164 runs in seven T20I innings at Old Trafford, while Pakistan's Mohammad Hafeez has amassed 155 runs in just two T20I innings at Old Trafford.

