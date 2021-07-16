ENG v PAK 2021: Trent Bridge, Nottingham pitch history and T20I records

Trent Bridge will play host to the first match of the England vs Pakistan T20I series tonight. The two teams recently played a three match ODI series, where the English side won all the matches.

Pakistan will be keen to open their account on this tour by winning the Nottingham T20I. The Men in Green have fond memories of playing T20I cricket at Trent Bridge. Back in 2009, Pakistan defeated South Africa in the first semifinal of the T20 World Cup on this ground and booked their spot in the summit clash.

The pitch at this venue equally assists batsmen and bowlers. It is interesting to note that Trent Bridge has not hosted a single T20I since 2012. With Pakistan and England set to clash in Nottingham, here are some vital numbers you need to know from the previous T20Is played here.

Stadium name: Trent Bridge

City: Nottingham

T20I matches played: 11

Matches won by teams batting first: 6

Matches won by teams batting second: 5

Highest individual score: 99 - Alex Hales (ENG) vs West Indies, 2012

Best bowling figures: 4/19 - Zaheer Khan (IND) vs Ireland, 2009

Highest team score: 198/5 - New Zealand vs Ireland, 2009

Lowest team score: 110 - New Zealand vs Sri Lanka, 2009

Highest successful run chase: 173/3 - England vs West Indies, 2012

Average run rate: 7.61

Average 1st innings score: 154

What happened in the previous T20I match at Trent Bridge, Nottingham?

Alex Hales destroyed the Caribbean bowling attack at Trent Bridge in 2012

The previous T20I match at Trent Bridge featured England and the West Indies. The visitors batted first and scored 172 runs, courtesy of half-centuries from DR Smith and DJ Bravo. Steven Finn returned with figures of 2/22 in his four overs.

Chasing 173 to win, England lost Craig Kieswetter early, but a 159-run second-wicket partnership between Alex Hales (99) and Ravi Bopara (59) took the home side closer to the target. West Indies dismissed both batsmen in quick succession, but it was too late then.

Edited by Arnav Kholkar