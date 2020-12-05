ENG v SA 2020: Boland Park Paarl ODI records

After an entertaining T20I series, England and South Africa will switch formats and compete in a 3-match ODI series. The 2019 Cricket World Cup winners whitewashed the hosts in the game's shortest format, and they will aim to replicate the same performance when they battle the rainbow nation in Paarl.

Eoin Morgan's men were initially scheduled to play the first ODI versus South Africa in Cape Town. Unfortunately, because of a positive COVID-19 test in the South African camp, the organizers had to reschedule the fixture to Sunday.

Boland Park will host the opening ODI of this series now, while the last two games will happen at Newlands. It is pertinent to note that Paarl hosted the second T20I of the recently concluded series, where England edged South Africa in a close match.

The wicket in Paarl is equally helpful to the bowlers and the batsmen. Dawid Malan won the Player of the Match award in the T20I fixture for his half-century. Adil Rashid and Tabraiz Shamsi scalped five wickets in their eight overs, highlighting that the batsmen struggled to dominate the spinners at Boland Park.

Boland Park Paarl ODI records

Boland Park has hosted ODI matches in Paarl since 1997. This ground played host to a few significant games of the Cricket World Cup in 2003.

In the previous ODI played at this stadium, South Africa defeated Australia by 74 runs. Wicket-keeper batsman Heinrich Klaasen hit a match-winning century, and David Miller backed him up with a 70-ball 64. Defending 292 runs, the Proteas bowlers did not allow the Australian batsmen to score easy runs.

Steve Smith did try his level best to save the day for the visitors by recording a half-century, but none of the other batsmen could support him. Lungi Ngidi was the best bowler for South Africa with figures of 3/30 in eight overs.

Here's a look at some vital stats you need to know from the previous ODIs played in Paarl.

Stadium Name: Boland Park

City: Paarl

ODI Matches Played: 12

Matches Won by Teams Batting First: 7

Matches Won by Teams Batting Second: 4

Matches Tied: 1

Highest Individual Score: 176 - AB de Villiers vs Bangladesh, 2017

Best Bowling Figures: 5/41 - Eddo Brandes vs India, 1997

Highest Team Score: 353/6 - South Africa vs Bangladesh, 2017

Lowest Team Score: 36 - Canada vs Sri Lanka, 2003

Highest Successful Run Chase: 250/2 - South Africa vs Sri Lanka, 2001

Average Run Rate: 4.81

Average 1st Innings Score: 261