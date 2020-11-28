ENG v SA 2020: Boland Park pitch report and weather conditions

England continued their fine form in white-ball cricket as they went 1-0 up in the 3-match T20I series against South Africa with a five-wicket win at Newlands. Eoin Morgan's men will look to continue in the same vein when they take the field at the Boland Park in Paarl on Sunday.

Former captain Faf du Plessis scored a magnificent half-century and led his team to 179/6 in 20 overs. His Chennai Super Kings teammate Sam Curran starred for the visitors with a three-wicket haul. Chasing 180 runs, England reached the target in the 20th over, riding on Jonny Bairstow's 48-ball 86*.

Quinton de Kock will be disappointed with his performances of his bowlers in the second half of the English innings. Debutant George Linde's dream spell had reduced England to 34/3 in 5.3 overs. Still, the rest of the bowlers could not capitalize on that start as Bairstow guided them home.

The home team will look to keep the series alive by registering a win in Paarl. Here's a look at the pitch report and weather conditions for this fixture.

Boland Park pitch report

It is pertinent to note that Boland Park has not hosted a T20 international match before. South Africa and England will play the first T20I at the ground in Paarl. Looking at the numbers from the ODI matches played on this ground, fans of the game can expect another high-scoring thriller.

In the 12 ODI games played at this venue, teams batting first have touched the 200-run milestone on every occasion. The average first innings score on this ground is 261 runs in ODI cricket, meaning that anything above 170 would be a par score in T20Is. The conditions at Paarl will be best-suited for the fast bowlers.

Advertisement

Boland Park weather conditions

What was your favourite moment from the first #KFCT20 match? 🤩



Don’t miss the second match on Sunday at 2:30PM live on SuperSport and SABC. #Proteas #SAvENG #SeeUsOnThePitch pic.twitter.com/urFENmIac9 — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) November 28, 2020

Sunny skies are expected for this afternoon fixture at Boland Park in Paarl. The temperature will stay at around 26 degrees Celsius throughout the match.