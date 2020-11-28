ENG v SA 2020: Boland Park Paarl T20 records

After a narrow defeat in the series opener, hosts South Africa will look to level the 3-match T20I series against England when the two sides cross swords at Boland Park in Paarl.

This venue has not hosted a single T20I match to date, but many domestic T20 games have taken place at the stadium. Boland Park has also played host to 12 ODI matches, with teams batting first emerging victorious in seven of them.

Like Newlands, the pitch in Paarl should equally assist the batsmen and the bowlers. George Linde bowled a magnificent spell on his T20I debut against England in the last match, while Sam Curran impressed with his terrific bowling performance in the first innings. Jonny Bairstow's masterclass in the run-chase ensured that Faf du Plessis' half-century went in vain.

The cricket universe should expect a similar deck in Paarl. Here are some significant numbers that you need to know from the previous T20 games played at this stadium.

Boland Park Paarl T20 Records

Paarl Rocks and Cape Cobras use Boland Park as their home venue in the South African domestic circuit. Paarl has hosted 22 T20 fixtures so far. Clearing the boundary has been a challenging task at this venue, as there have been eleven occasions where teams that were batting first failed to touch the 150-runs landmark.

The sunny conditions would be excellent for batting. Still, the likes of Jofra Archer, Sam Curran, Kagiso Rabada, and Lungi Ngidi will try to ensure that the batsmen do not have a memorable day in the middle.

Stadium Name: Boland Park

City: Paarl

T20 Matches Played: 22

Matches Won by Teams Batting First: 12

Matches Won by Teams Batting Second: 10

Matches Tied: 0

Highest Team Score: 209/2 - Jozi Stars vs Paarl Rocks, 2018

Lowest Team Score: 84 - Cape Town Blitz vs Paarl Rocks, 2019

Average 1st Innings Score: 159