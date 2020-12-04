ENG v SA 2020: Newlands Cape Town ODI records

After whitewashing South Africa in the 3-match T20I series, England will aim to replicate the same performance when they lock horns with the rainbow nation in the 50-overs format. Like the T20I series, Newlands will host the first and third matches of the ENG v SA ODI series.

The first two T20Is between England and South Africa were close contests. The visitors chased down the target in the final over of both fixtures. However, the third game proved to be a lopsided affair with Dawid Malan's 99* helping the 2010 T20 World Cup champions seal the deal in the 18th over itself.

George Linde you beauty! 🏏

From ball in hand to bat in hand, how good was the all-rounder's #KFCT20 series debut for the #Proteas!? 📈#SeeUsOnThePitch #SAvENG pic.twitter.com/V17ycdWrtx — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) December 2, 2020

Quinton de Kock and Co. will find it extremely difficult to trouble England in the 50-overs format. Eoin Morgan's men are the reigning world champions in this form of the game. Also, South Africa will not have the services of former captain Faf du Plessis and dangerous fast bowler Kagiso Rabada in this series.

As noted in the T20I series, the pitch at Newlands produces high-scoring encounters. With the likes of Morgan, Jos Buttler, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, and Jason Roy present in the English line-up, the chances that the fans get to witness 300+ totals in Cape Town are very high.

Newlands Cape Town ODI Records

🛑 RESULT | England win by 9 wickets



🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 An unbroken 167-run 2nd wicket partnership secured a 9 wicket victory for England in a high-scoring encounter.



It also secures a 3-0 Series victory for the visitors.#SeeUsOnThePitch #SAvENG #KFCT20 | @KFCSA pic.twitter.com/ZA4zyzvMI4 — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) December 1, 2020

Here are some significant numbers that you need to know from the previous ODI games played at this venue.

Stadium Name: Newlands

City: Cape Town

ODI Matches Played: 43

Matches Won by Teams Batting First: 28

Matches Won by Teams Batting Second: 15

Matches Tied: 0

Highest Individual Score: 185 - Faf du Plessis vs Sri Lanka, 2017

Best Bowling Figures: 6/19 - Henry Olonga vs England, 2000

Highest Team Score: 367/5 - South Africa vs Sri Lanka, 2017

Lowest Team Score: 43 - Pakistan vs West Indies, 1993

Highest Successful Run Chase: 259/3 - South Africa vs England, 2020

Average Run Rate: 4.71

Average 1st Innings Score: 236