ENG v SA 2020: Newlands Cape Town T20I records

South Africa prepares to make its international cricket return this weekend, as the rainbow nation hosts England in a 3-match T20I series starting Friday evening. Owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, Cricket South Africa has allotted a majority of the fixtures to the Newlands in Cape Town.

The first and the third T20I games between England and South Africa will be played at this venue. Cape Town has been hosting T20I matches regularly since 2007. The organizers had used Newlands as one of the venues for the inaugural T20 World Cup.

England and South Africa had battled in a Super Eight match at Newlands, where the Proteas emerged victorious by 19 runs. Eight years later, the home team defeated the English side by three wickets in a T20 fixture on this ground.

Quinton de Kock and co. will be keen to maintain their clinical T20I record against England at Cape Town. Here are a few vital stats that you need to know from the previous T20I games played at Newlands.

Newlands Cape Town T20I Records

Cape Town has hosted 19 T20I matches so far but there has not been a single 200+ score on this ground. Notably, none of the batsmen have managed to record a T20I century as well while playing at Newlands.

The conditions have been great for the fast bowlers. Since some excellent pace bowlers like Kagiso Rabada and Jofra Archer will play in this series, the batsmen may find it difficult to score big.

Stadium Name: Newlands

City: Cape Town

T20I Matches Played: 19

Matches Won by Teams Batting First: 6

Matches Won by Teams Batting Second: 13

Matches Tied: 0

Highest Individual Score: 97* - Hashim Amla vs Australia, 2016

Best Bowling Figures: 4/20 - Stuart Clark vs Sri Lanka, 2007

Highest Team Score: 193/5 - Australia vs South Africa, 2020

Lowest Team Score: 96 - South Africa vs Australia, 2020

Highest Successful Run Chase: 181/4 - Australia vs South Africa, 2016

Average Run Rate: 7.81

Average 1st Innings Score: 154