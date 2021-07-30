ENG vs IND 2021: Watch - Rishabh Pant returns to training after recovering from COVID-19

Team India's wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant has returned to training after fully recovering from COVID-19 ahead of the five-match Test series against England. The much-anticipated bilateral series gets underway on August 4 (Wednesday) in Nottingham.

In a recent video uploaded on Instagram by Rishabh, the youngster from Delhi was seen undergoing heavy strength training. Rishabh Pant looked extremely fit while sweating it out in the gym.

Meanwhile, Rishabh Pant tested positive for COVID-19 on July 8 and isolated himself in a relative's house. He didn't travel to Durham with the squad and missed the three-day warm-up game against Select County XI. He later joined the squad and has now started training.

Pant received a grand welcome on joining the squad from his teammates and head coach Ravi Shastri. Posting a few photos on Twitter, Pant said:

"Thrilled to be back. Thank you @RaviShastriOfc for this grand welcome".

Rishabh Pant in England at six at one place too high: Nasser Hussain

Meanwhile, Pant will be crucial as India look to beat England in their own den. However, former England skipper Nasser Hussain believes that no.6 is not the ideal position for the 23-year-old in English conditions.

While speaking to the Daily Mail, Hussain said:

"Of what I have seen of India, if England can get a par score in the first innings, with the seam-bowling resources they have, then they should be confident. Rishabh Pant at six in England is one place too high. India will have to find a new opener as Shubman Gill has been ruled out."

Rishabh Pant had a decent outing on his first tour of England in 2018, in which he accumulated 207 runs from four matches, including a century at the Oval. The spotlight will be on the young wicket-keeper when the series kicks off on Wednesday.

