"BazBall? Mujhe hi dekh ke seekhe hain wo!" - Fans on Twitter hail Rishabh Pant's stunning ton vs ENG 

Rishabh Pant and his jaw-dropping batting once again proved to be India's second life in a crucial Test match on Friday, July 1 against England. Coming to bat with his team crawling at 98-5, the vice-captain smashed his fifth Test hundred to lift the team to over 250. He reached the mark in just 89 balls - the fastest by an Indian wicketkeeper.
The southpaw came in after Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli and Hanuma Vihari had perished while taking the shine off the new ball. Shreyas Iyer's counterattack came a cropper as well. Pant hardly conceded any dot-balls and led his innings' foundation on singles and doubles with accurate gap-picking.
Once set, he unveiled a flurry of boundaries against England's best bowlers. Veteran pacer James Anderson saw a reverse slog-sweep and a step-out thump over the side-screen. Matty Potts witnessed some delicate off-side play rife with drives and punches. Jack Leach, who has been on the receiving end many a time before, again conceded the same hoicks over mid-wicket and long-on.
Fans, former cricketers and pundits on Twitter were mighty impressed with the southpaw's performance. Some took light-hearted digs at England's 'BazBall' terminology (aggressive cricket under new head coach Brendon McCullum). Whereas, others hailed Pant for making them love Test cricket.
Here are some of the best reactions by fans to Rishabh Pant's performance:
Pant was eventually dismissed on 146 by Joe Root. He tried to hit the offie for a boundary but the ball caught an edge off the bat and went for a simple catch to Zak Crawley in slip.
Ravindra Jadeja reaches 50 in the brilliant supporting act with Rishabh Pant
One of the main reasons behind Rishabh Pant's memorable ton was Ravindra Jadeja's serene and selfless support act. The all-rounder is capable of being as devastating for the opposition. However, hesubdued himself to helping his partner take the strike and picking up boundaries on only loose deliveries.
Jadeja reached his half-century soon after Pant embraced the crowd's applause and has since then carried on being second-fiddle. The latter has continued to take charge and is now tearing into Leach and skipper Ben Stokes.
At the time of writing, India were 324/7 with Jadeja batting on 69* with Mohammed Shami.