"BazBall? Mujhe hi dekh ke seekhe hain wo!" - Fans on Twitter hail Rishabh Pant's stunning ton vs ENG 

Rishabh Pant and his jaw-dropping batting once again proved to be India's second life in a crucial Test match on Friday, July 1 against England. Coming to bat with his team crawling at 98-5, the vice-captain smashed his fifth Test hundred to lift the team to over 250. He reached the mark in just 89 balls - the fastest by an Indian wicketkeeper.

The southpaw came in after Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli and Hanuma Vihari had perished while taking the shine off the new ball. Shreyas Iyer's counterattack came a cropper as well. Pant hardly conceded any dot-balls and led his innings' foundation on singles and doubles with accurate gap-picking.

Once set, he unveiled a flurry of boundaries against England's best bowlers. Veteran pacer James Anderson saw a reverse slog-sweep and a step-out thump over the side-screen. Matty Potts witnessed some delicate off-side play rife with drives and punches. Jack Leach, who has been on the receiving end many a time before, again conceded the same hoicks over mid-wicket and long-on.

Fans, former cricketers and pundits on Twitter were mighty impressed with the southpaw's performance. Some took light-hearted digs at England's 'BazBall' terminology (aggressive cricket under new head coach Brendon McCullum). Whereas, others hailed Pant for making them love Test cricket.

Here are some of the best reactions by fans to Rishabh Pant's performance:

Manya @CSKian716 Bazball? Mujhe hi dekh ke seekhe hain wo. Bazball? Mujhe hi dekh ke seekhe hain wo. https://t.co/eN3JQcE9il

Gurkirat Singh Gill @gurkiratsgill



If there was an asterisk about his previous 100 in ENG (Oval 2018), that it came when there was nothing to lose, this innings can put that asterisk to rest. Gurkirat Singh Gill @gurkiratsgill MOM in DC's 1st Play Off Win

Top scorer v CSK in Q2 in 2019

Scores 56(33) in IPL 2020 final coming at 23/3

97 at SCG

89* at Gabba

100 today after coming in at 80/4

91 in 1st Test after coming in at 73/4



Yeah I have never seen 'just a slogger' do all of this at clutch moments. MOM in DC's 1st Play Off WinTop scorer v CSK in Q2 in 2019Scores 56(33) in IPL 2020 final coming at 23/397 at SCG89* at Gabba100 today after coming in at 80/491 in 1st Test after coming in at 73/4Yeah I have never seen 'just a slogger' do all of this at clutch moments. India were 98/5 today in the decider test of an overseas Test series and Pant scores a 100 off 89 balls.If there was an asterisk about his previous 100 in ENG (Oval 2018), that it came when there was nothing to lose, this innings can put that asterisk to rest. twitter.com/gurkiratsgill/… India were 98/5 today in the decider test of an overseas Test series and Pant scores a 100 off 89 balls. If there was an asterisk about his previous 100 in ENG (Oval 2018), that it came when there was nothing to lose, this innings can put that asterisk to rest. twitter.com/gurkiratsgill/…

Manya @CSKian716 Only Pant can make Anderson retire. There is nobody else. Only Pant can make Anderson retire. There is nobody else.

Pushkar @musafir_hu_yar After Kohli retirement, only pant can make me watch India in test cricket After Kohli retirement, only pant can make me watch India in test cricket

Sourabh @1handed6_ Fun fact - Bazball was discovered by Baz only after watching Pant bat in test cricket. #INDvsENG Fun fact - Bazball was discovered by Baz only after watching Pant bat in test cricket. #INDvsENG https://t.co/0YNUwnR5Gj

Prajakta @18prajakta

#ENGvIND Stepping out and smashing James Anderson for a four. Sheer audacity! What even are you, Rishabh Pant? Stepping out and smashing James Anderson for a four. Sheer audacity! What even are you, Rishabh Pant?#ENGvIND

Ian Raphael Bishop @irbishi Phenomenal from Rishabh Pant. Simply outstanding. Fabulous partnership with Jadeja to given they were 98-5. Phenomenal from Rishabh Pant. Simply outstanding. Fabulous partnership with Jadeja to given they were 98-5.

Mohandas Menon @mohanstatsman

This is now the quickest Test century at this ground.

Remember Birmingham has been hosting Test matches since 1902!

Before this, no Test player has managed a sub-100 ball century here.

#INDvsENG #INDvENG Rishabh Pant, now a Test 100 at Edgbaston, Birmingham in just 89 balls.This is now the quickest Test century at this ground.Remember Birmingham has been hosting Test matches since 1902!Before this, no Test player has managed a sub-100 ball century here. Rishabh Pant, now a Test 100 at Edgbaston, Birmingham in just 89 balls. This is now the quickest Test century at this ground. Remember Birmingham has been hosting Test matches since 1902!Before this, no Test player has managed a sub-100 ball century here.#INDvsENG #INDvENG

Gaurav Sundararaman @gaurav_sundar Outstanding stuff by Pant. He has played non stop cricket without any break for a while now and performing once again when the team was in trouble. The BCCI awards have not happened for a while but Pant should win the best cricketer in Tests over the last 2 years. #INDvsENG Outstanding stuff by Pant. He has played non stop cricket without any break for a while now and performing once again when the team was in trouble. The BCCI awards have not happened for a while but Pant should win the best cricketer in Tests over the last 2 years. #INDvsENG

Priyanshu¹⁸ 🇮🇳 @Priyanshuinnn Indians to Hit 100 6s at 24 age



Rishabh Pant*

End of the List Indians to Hit 100 6s at 24 ageRishabh Pant*End of the List https://t.co/QeRPcrsOzD

Joy Bhattacharjya @joybhattacharj Just like Viru Sehwag, Rishab Pant seems a natural white ball player. But it is his test record that is actually much more impressive. The ability to counter-attack is so important in test matches. Just like Viru Sehwag, Rishab Pant seems a natural white ball player. But it is his test record that is actually much more impressive. The ability to counter-attack is so important in test matches.

Sagar @sagarcasm Rishabh Pant be like Rishabh Pant be like https://t.co/cS2j1sraia

Vikrant Gupta @vikrantgupta73 #RishabhPant @RishabhPant17 What a player. What a knock. While detractors always want to bring him down, Pant somehow conjures up magic in Test cricket. He’s given India a very realistic shot at winning this Game #INDvsENG What a player. What a knock. While detractors always want to bring him down, Pant somehow conjures up magic in Test cricket. He’s given India a very realistic shot at winning this Game #INDvsENG #RishabhPant @RishabhPant17

Cricketwallah @cricketwallah Among the best centuries by an Indian batsman in recent years. Take a bow @RishabhPant17 Among the best centuries by an Indian batsman in recent years. Take a bow @RishabhPant17 👏👏

Kanav Bali🏏 @Concussion__Sub This is Rishabh Pant in 90’s, ladies and gentlemen. A different breed. This kid is special. What a knock this is turning out to be. This is Rishabh Pant in 90’s, ladies and gentlemen. A different breed. This kid is special. What a knock this is turning out to be. https://t.co/47X373fBV0

Wasim Jaffer @WasimJaffer14 🏽 🏽 Easily the best WK batter in Tests right now 🏽 #ENGvIND Super stuff @RishabhPant17 🏽 Easily the best WK batter in Tests right now Super stuff @RishabhPant17 👏🏽👏🏽 Easily the best WK batter in Tests right now 👊🏽 #ENGvIND https://t.co/Ue7CqWPtBJ

Prasenjit Dey @CricPrasen



Other than him, 9 more batters have scored 2000 or more Test runs since his debut.



But only Pant has amassed them at a SR of 70+, that too while averaging 40+. What a Mad Man!!



#ENGvIND 2000 Test Runs for 𝐑𝐢𝐬𝐡𝐚𝐛𝐡 𝐏𝐚𝐧𝐭.Other than him, 9 more batters have scored 2000 or more Test runs since his debut.But only Pant has amassed them at a SR of 70+, that too while averaging 40+. What a Mad Man!! 2000 Test Runs for 𝐑𝐢𝐬𝐡𝐚𝐛𝐡 𝐏𝐚𝐧𝐭.Other than him, 9 more batters have scored 2000 or more Test runs since his debut.But only Pant has amassed them at a SR of 70+, that too while averaging 40+. What a Mad Man!!#ENGvIND

Amit Mishra @MishiAmit



What a fierce knock by rockstar Rishabh Pant against a quality english bowling unit under such circumstances. Best way to fight a fire is to fight it with the fire. When in trouble, call the Spiderman!What a fierce knock by rockstar Rishabh Pant against a quality english bowling unit under such circumstances. Best way to fight a fire is to fight it with the fire. #EngVsInd When in trouble, call the Spiderman! What a fierce knock by rockstar Rishabh Pant against a quality english bowling unit under such circumstances. Best way to fight a fire is to fight it with the fire. #EngVsInd https://t.co/q2mPeqTWyi

The Bharat Army @thebharatarmy He will hit you for a six,

He will babysit your kids,



We've got Rishabh Paaaannnnnt



@RishabhPant17



#ENGvIND #BharatArmy He will hit you for a six,He will babysit your kids,We've got Rishabh Paaaannnnnt 🎵 He will hit you for a six,He will babysit your kids,We've got Rishabh Paaaannnnnt 🎵@RishabhPant17 #ENGvIND #BharatArmy

Jarrod Kimber @ajarrodkimber "I was doing Bazball when there was no Bazball" "I was doing Bazball when there was no Bazball"

12th Khiladi @12th_khiladi Bazball meets its daddy. Bazball meets its daddy.

IamKedar @JadhavKedar Once again proving is worth in tough situations @RishabhPant17 tremendous hundred .. you are one of the reason test cricket is entertaining for Indians Once again proving is worth in tough situations @RishabhPant17 tremendous hundred .. you are one of the reason test cricket is entertaining for Indians 🙌 🇮🇳

Nakul Pande @NakulMPande



🏏🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿

#WTC23 Any Test world XI that doesn’t have Rishabh Pant in it is negligently selected. #ENGvIND 🏏🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Any Test world XI that doesn’t have Rishabh Pant in it is negligently selected.#ENGvIND🏏🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇮🇳#WTC23

Pant was eventually dismissed on 146 by Joe Root. He tried to hit the offie for a boundary but the ball caught an edge off the bat and went for a simple catch to Zak Crawley in slip.

Ravindra Jadeja reaches 50 in the brilliant supporting act with Rishabh Pant

One of the main reasons behind Rishabh Pant's memorable ton was Ravindra Jadeja's serene and selfless support act. The all-rounder is capable of being as devastating for the opposition. However, hesubdued himself to helping his partner take the strike and picking up boundaries on only loose deliveries.

Jadeja reached his half-century soon after Pant embraced the crowd's applause and has since then carried on being second-fiddle. The latter has continued to take charge and is now tearing into Leach and skipper Ben Stokes.

At the time of writing, India were 324/7 with Jadeja batting on 69* with Mohammed Shami.

