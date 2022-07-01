Create
"BazBall? Mujhe hi dekh ke seekhe hain wo!" - Fans on Twitter hail Rishabh Pant's stunning ton vs ENG 

Twitter reactions to Rishabh Pant's century.
Rudransh Khurana
Modified Jul 01, 2022 11:14 PM IST

Rishabh Pant and his jaw-dropping batting once again proved to be India's second life in a crucial Test match on Friday, July 1 against England. Coming to bat with his team crawling at 98-5, the vice-captain smashed his fifth Test hundred to lift the team to over 250. He reached the mark in just 89 balls - the fastest by an Indian wicketkeeper.

The southpaw came in after Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli and Hanuma Vihari had perished while taking the shine off the new ball. Shreyas Iyer's counterattack came a cropper as well. Pant hardly conceded any dot-balls and led his innings' foundation on singles and doubles with accurate gap-picking.

Once set, he unveiled a flurry of boundaries against England's best bowlers. Veteran pacer James Anderson saw a reverse slog-sweep and a step-out thump over the side-screen. Matty Potts witnessed some delicate off-side play rife with drives and punches. Jack Leach, who has been on the receiving end many a time before, again conceded the same hoicks over mid-wicket and long-on.

Fans, former cricketers and pundits on Twitter were mighty impressed with the southpaw's performance. Some took light-hearted digs at England's 'BazBall' terminology (aggressive cricket under new head coach Brendon McCullum). Whereas, others hailed Pant for making them love Test cricket.

Here are some of the best reactions by fans to Rishabh Pant's performance:

Simply awesome @RishabhPant17!Well done.👏Crucial innings by @imjadeja. Rotated the strike well and played some amazing shots.#ENGvIND https://t.co/9ACuhVlGTT
Bazball? Mujhe hi dekh ke seekhe hain wo. https://t.co/eN3JQcE9il
India were 98/5 today in the decider test of an overseas Test series and Pant scores a 100 off 89 balls. If there was an asterisk about his previous 100 in ENG (Oval 2018), that it came when there was nothing to lose, this innings can put that asterisk to rest. twitter.com/gurkiratsgill/…
Only Pant can make Anderson retire. There is nobody else.
After Kohli retirement, only pant can make me watch India in test cricket
India in trouble? Enter Rishabh Pant. 🇮🇳 https://t.co/CS6VgZk8ws
Fun fact - Bazball was discovered by Baz only after watching Pant bat in test cricket. #INDvsENG https://t.co/0YNUwnR5Gj
McCullum surprised seeing Bazball against himself. 😂 #pant
Stepping out and smashing James Anderson for a four. Sheer audacity! What even are you, Rishabh Pant?#ENGvIND
Phenomenal from Rishabh Pant. Simply outstanding. Fabulous partnership with Jadeja to given they were 98-5.
Rishabh Pant, now a Test 100 at Edgbaston, Birmingham in just 89 balls. This is now the quickest Test century at this ground. Remember Birmingham has been hosting Test matches since 1902!Before this, no Test player has managed a sub-100 ball century here.#INDvsENG #INDvENG
Outstanding stuff by Pant. He has played non stop cricket without any break for a while now and performing once again when the team was in trouble. The BCCI awards have not happened for a while but Pant should win the best cricketer in Tests over the last 2 years. #INDvsENG
Indians to Hit 100 6s at 24 ageRishabh Pant*End of the List https://t.co/QeRPcrsOzD
Just like Viru Sehwag, Rishab Pant seems a natural white ball player. But it is his test record that is actually much more impressive. The ability to counter-attack is so important in test matches.
Rishabh Pant be like https://t.co/cS2j1sraia
What a player. What a knock. While detractors always want to bring him down, Pant somehow conjures up magic in Test cricket. He’s given India a very realistic shot at winning this Game #INDvsENG #RishabhPant @RishabhPant17
Among the best centuries by an Indian batsman in recent years. Take a bow @RishabhPant17 👏👏
Call the 🚒🧯 cause PANT’s on fire! 👖🔥📸: Getty | @RishabhPant17 #ENGvIND https://t.co/ofBRoFwDXw
This is Rishabh Pant in 90’s, ladies and gentlemen. A different breed. This kid is special. What a knock this is turning out to be. https://t.co/47X373fBV0
Super stuff @RishabhPant17 👏🏽👏🏽 Easily the best WK batter in Tests right now 👊🏽 #ENGvIND https://t.co/Ue7CqWPtBJ
2000 Test Runs for 𝐑𝐢𝐬𝐡𝐚𝐛𝐡 𝐏𝐚𝐧𝐭.Other than him, 9 more batters have scored 2000 or more Test runs since his debut.But only Pant has amassed them at a SR of 70+, that too while averaging 40+. What a Mad Man!!#ENGvIND
When in trouble, call the Spiderman! What a fierce knock by rockstar Rishabh Pant against a quality english bowling unit under such circumstances. Best way to fight a fire is to fight it with the fire. #EngVsInd https://t.co/q2mPeqTWyi
🎵 He will hit you for a six,He will babysit your kids,We've got Rishabh Paaaannnnnt 🎵@RishabhPant17 #ENGvIND #BharatArmy
"I was doing Bazball when there was no Bazball"
Bazball meets its daddy.
Jonny B has started doing a Pant under the guise of BazBall saale twitter.com/michaelvaughan…
Forget Bazball, this is Pantball!India 193-5 (Rishabh Pant 68*, Ravindra Jadeja 36*)📻 Listen to @bbctms on @BBCSounds💻📱 Updates on the @BBCSport website and app ⬇️#BBCCricket #ENGvIND
Once again proving is worth in tough situations @RishabhPant17 tremendous hundred .. you are one of the reason test cricket is entertaining for Indians 🙌 🇮🇳
Any Test world XI that doesn’t have Rishabh Pant in it is negligently selected.#ENGvIND🏏🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇮🇳#WTC23

Pant was eventually dismissed on 146 by Joe Root. He tried to hit the offie for a boundary but the ball caught an edge off the bat and went for a simple catch to Zak Crawley in slip.

Ravindra Jadeja reaches 50 in the brilliant supporting act with Rishabh Pant

One of the main reasons behind Rishabh Pant's memorable ton was Ravindra Jadeja's serene and selfless support act. The all-rounder is capable of being as devastating for the opposition. However, hesubdued himself to helping his partner take the strike and picking up boundaries on only loose deliveries.

Jadeja reached his half-century soon after Pant embraced the crowd's applause and has since then carried on being second-fiddle. The latter has continued to take charge and is now tearing into Leach and skipper Ben Stokes.

At the time of writing, India were 324/7 with Jadeja batting on 69* with Mohammed Shami.

Edited by Aditya Singh
