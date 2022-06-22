"It will be one of the best victories for India" - Cheteshwar Pujara ahead of 5th ENG vs IND Test

Cheteshwar Pujara believes if India can win the fifth Test and the series against England, it will be "one of the biggest victories" for the country.

The five-match Test series in England started in 2021, but the final match was rescheduled to July of this year after a COVID-19 scare inside the Indian camp. The visitors dominated most of the four completed Tests, drawing the first game and winning two of the next three.

The visitors looked poised to clinch the series before it was postponed. A packed future schedule for both teams, starting with the second phase of IPL 2021, delayed the proceedings.

Speaking to BCCI.tv from Leicester ahead of the match, which will commence on July 1, Pujara remarked that Team India are "eager" to repeat last year's success, saying:

"I think the most important thing is that it's a good bunch of players, we have quality fast bowlers. So the way the guys did in the last four matches here, I am sure they are eager to do the same thing again. If we can win this particular Test, win this series on the English soil, I think it will probably be one of the best victories for India. All of us are looking forward to this Test match."

Both India and England have gone through major shuffles since the fourth Test. Rohit Sharma and Ben Stokes have taken over the captaincy from Virat Kohli and Joe Root, respectively. Meanwhile, head coaches Ravi Shastri and Chris Silverwood have also left, with Rahul Dravid and Brendon McCullum now in charge.

Pujara called the final Test a "good challenge", saying Rohit and Co. need to "regroup" and go back to the things that worked for them in 2021. He added:

"I think it's a good challenge for us. Yes, we are 2-1 ahead in the series but at the same time, this is the most important Test match of the series. It's after a long time so we just need to regroup and understand our strengths. The good part for us is we are here early so there's plenty of time to prepare for all the players.

"If we play to our potential, stick to our strengths, understand what we need as a team and what got us success in those last three-four Test matches - we just need to repeat those things. But, at the same time, there are some changes even in the England squad so we need to understand their strengths and try and have a strategy [ready for that]... We need to plan well for this Test match."

England's new strengths were on display in their recent back-to-back wins against New Zealand. Under Stokes and McCullum, they approached the games aggressively, bartered attrition for "entertainment" and, unlike the last the management, didn't over-complicate team selections.

"Rahul bhai has always been an inspiration for me" - Cheteshwar Pujara

BCCI @BCCI



Head Coach Rahul Dravid has joined the Test squad in Leicester. #TeamIndia Look who's here!Head Coach Rahul Dravid has joined the Test squad in Leicester. Look who's here! Head Coach Rahul Dravid has joined the Test squad in Leicester. 💪💪 #TeamIndia https://t.co/O6UJVSgxQd

Pujara, who was dropped from the team but made a comeback after a brilliant first-class season, is also looking forward to reuniting with his "inspiration" Dravid. He said:

"Rahul bhai has always been an inspiration for me. I first met him long back in 2007-08 when he was leading the Indian team and came to Rajkot. That was my first interaction with him as a young kid. After that, I have always been in touch and learned so many things from him as a cricketer when I was playing with him.

"But even after he retired and was coaching the India 'A' team, I had a long chat with him. He has always been helpful, has great ideas about batting and keeps things very simple, doesn't complicate a lot of things. It's always good to learn with him and work with Rahul bhai."

With Shubman Gill likely to open with Rohit, Pujara might take his No. 3 spot back from Hanuma Vihari.

Also Read: 3 things that have changed since India's last Test in England

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far