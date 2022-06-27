ENG vs IND 2022: "Virat Kohli will not lead India in Birmingham Test if Rohit Sharma misses out" - childhood coach Rajkumar Sharma

Former India captain Virat Kohli will not lead the team in the Birmingham Test if Rohit Sharma misses out, according to the star batter's childhood coach Rajkumar Sharma. Rohit Sharma is doubtful for the rescheduled Test match against England after he tested positive for Covid-19 on Saturday.

The Chetan Sharma-led selection panel is yet to name a replacement captain for Rohit Sharma in case he fails to recover. As KL Rahul (vice-captain) is already out of the fifth Test match due to a right groin injury, it will be interesting to note who will lead in Rohit's absence.

It is reported that gun fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah could lead India, whereas Virat Kohli could also be asked to lead the team in this particular match. Kohli had relinquished his Test captaincy duties after India lost the three-match series against South Africa by 2-1.

Rajkumar Sharma, who observed Kohli from close quarters at a tender age, believes his ward will not be interested in leading the team.

"He was not sacked or removed, he himself left the captaincy. So, I don't think I will see him leading again. I'm not very sure what the selectors or the BCCI will decide? Virat is a team man and wants India to do well and contribute to the team, which I think he's doing very well," Rajkumar Sharma was quoted as saying by IANS news agency.

Meanwhile, Virat Kohli scored a fine knock of 67 runs in the second innings of the four-day warm-up match against Leicestershire. Kohli hasn't been in the best of nicks in international cricket and scored his last century back in 2019 against Bangladesh. However, Rajkumar feels Kohli is not under any pressure and he is not someone who runs after records.

"No, he is not at all under pressure. Contributing to the team and India's victory is more important for him rather than getting his hundred. He never goes after records. So, as long as he's doing well and is contributing well with the bat, he is not worried about his personal milestone," he added.

Virat Kohli will be essential for India

Virat Kohli will have to play a key role if India have to win against an in-form England side as Rohit Sharma's participation is doubtful. Kohli has amassed 1002 runs in English conditions in 15 Test matches at an average of 34.55 with the help of two centuries.

Kohli was at his best in the 2018 tour and scored 593 runs in five Test matches at an average of 59.3 and will be determined to prove his mettle once again in tough English conditions.

The rescheduled Test match will be played at Edgbaston, Birmingham, from Friday.

LIVE POLL Q. Should Virat Kohli lead against England if Rohit Sharma misses out? Yes No 39 votes so far